Atalanta is having an irregular season in the Italian Serie Ais eighth in the standings with 26 points and its defensive performance worries the coach Gianpiero Gasperini who has not found the solidity that characterized his team in previous campaigns.

For this reason, The Dea He is combing the transfer market to find a reliable center back to reinforce one of the lines that has suffered the most this season, in which the team has conceded 20 goals in 17 games, more than one goal per game.

Atalanta has set its eyes on the Spanish Colombian central defender Christian Mosquera, 19-year-old central defender who could leave the Valencia of Spain next January to land in Bergamo and be a partner of Luis Fernando Muriel.

The Gazzetta dello Sport reported this Wednesday that the player born in Spain, but with Colombian parents, it is the most viable idea that Atalanta has to reinforce that defense position.

Atalanta would have also asked about Kehrer (West Ham) and Dragusin (Genoa), but the high costs of signing the two players make them impossible to hire. Situation different from that of Mosquera, who has become a key player for coach Rubén Baraja, but an exit is not ruled out if a considerable offer arrives.

“But in any case, an 'additional' solution, and on loan, if the club decides to include two defenders in the squad, perhaps with the sale of Palomino. That's why the name Mosquera, of Colombian parents, but a Spanish passport (he went through all the youth teams of La Roja, from the U-15 to the U-19), included two years ago in the 'Next Generation' list of the 60 best talents born in 2004: “He has an age and characteristics that could convince Atalanta to invest in him,” said the aforementioned media.

Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta coach.

It is not the first time that Atalanta is interested in the talent of Colombian parents; in July they tried to sign them, but the negotiation did not come to fruition with Valencia. “They already tried it last summer, with a Offer of three million plus bonuses that did not convince Valencia: “They were oriented towards not selling the player (except on loan), to give him more space in accordance with the policy of Baraja's team.”

This season, Christian Mosquera is being the big sensation in Spain: he has played 16 games in the League, 13 of them as a starter and one in the Copa del Rey. The owner of Valencia, Peter Lim, would seek to make money with the center back of Colombian origin and La Gazzetta dello Sport explains that his signing could become a reality in the coming days.

