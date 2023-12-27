The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a Cooler Master MM712 RGB-LED mouse. The reported discount is 26% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price indicated by Amazon is €39.67. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Cooler Master MM712 RGB-LED mouse it is extremely light, as it weighs only 59 grams, thus ensuring prolonged use without causing fatigue. Connection is possible via Bluetooth (max. 180 hours, 125 Hz) or 2.4 GHz wireless (max. 80 hours, 1000 Hz) with a 500 mAh battery. Alternatively, you can connect via Ultraweave cable (1.8 m, gold-plated USB, 1000 Hz). It has additional programmable buttons on the left panel.