Killer of Rome, Giandavide De Pau was stopped in Primavalle thanks to the cameras and the report of his sister: THE CASE

Giandavide De Pau51 and a former offender, is the man who was stopped at Springvalleyaccused of the murder of the three prostitutes, the 65-year-old Colombian Marta Castano Torres and two still unidentified Chinese citizens, stabbed to death between 10 and 13 last Thursday in the Roman district of Meadows.

However, the preliminary investigation will not be before Tuesday: the pm holder of the file he will have to ask for validation and then the hearing before the investigating judge will be set. TO De Pau – who spent the first night in the Regina Coeli prison – the triple aggravated homicide is disputed, but at the moment not the premeditation.

The man was stopped in Primavalle thanks to the cameras and his sister’s report. He has a record for sexual assault and suffered from psychic problems. “I went to my mother and sister with blood on my clothes. I was distraught and went to sleep on the sofa for two hours and then, at 6 in the morning, the police arrived and blocked me,” he recalled. to the investigators. In a moment of lucidity and actually admitting that I have attacked the first two women, he said: “You dispute me with two murders, so it wouldn’t make sense to deny a third.” In the evening it was led to Queen Coeli.

The coroner will then be entrusted with the task of performing autopsies on the bodies of the three women. The preliminary investigation will be carried out at the Institute of forensic medicine of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic where the three bodies are located. Objective of whoever investigates is to try to ascertain that the wounds on the bodies of the three prostitutes were caused by the same bladestiletto type.

Subscribe to the newsletter

