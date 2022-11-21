RIA Novosti: Chukotka Autonomous Okrug became the leader in terms of wages

Rating leader RIA News in terms of the share of highly paid specialists in the regions of Russia was the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug. Here, more than 100 thousand rubles are received by 49.6 percent of employees, and the most common salaries are 65-164 thousand rubles.

The second place among the regions with the highest salaries is the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug with an indicator of 43.8 percent. In third place is the Magadan region, where the share of those receiving more than 100 thousand rubles is 33.6 percent. Moscow was in fifth place (32.6 percent with an average salary of 45-129 thousand rubles).

Related materials:

The top ten also included: Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Kamchatka, Sakhalin Oblast, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (25 percent), Yakutia and Murmansk Oblast. St. Petersburg was in 11th place with a share of 16.9 percent. From September 2021 to August 2022, an average of 9.9 percent in Russia earned more than 100 thousand rubles a month.

The minimum share of highly paid workers was in Kalmykia – 1.29 percent. Also at the end of the list are Ingushetia, Mordovia, Dagestan and Chechnya. In 27 regions, the proportion of people who receive less than 20,000 rubles a month exceeds 25 percent. Thus, in Kabardino-Balkaria there are 41.4 percent of such people.

Earlier it was reported that the salaries of ten percent of the highest paid workers in Russia amounted to 164.7 thousand rubles, which is 13.5 times higher than the earnings of ten percent of the lowest paid specialists (12.2 thousand rubles).