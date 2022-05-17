Sinaloa.- The murder of journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez, is not investigated or concluded, spokesmen from international organizations who met with Debate editors.

Balbina Flores Martínez, from Reporters Without Borders, and Jan Albert Hootsen, from CPJ (Committee to Protect Journalists) sought the approach to have a more complete context of this murder.

The declaration

“We are interested in this topic that, obviously, we are going to follow closely, because the case is not investigated, it is not concluded. There is nothing…”, expressed Flores Martínez.

The CPJ representative referred to the confusion created by the Federal Government over the identification of those presumed responsible for the homicide and the rejection of this by the State Attorney General’s Office, which is in charge of the investigations.

“The prosecutor (Sara Bruna Quiñónez) told us that they don’t have that information… They don’t know how the Federal Government has it and that they don’t have that information,” he said.

Given the lack of results, Balbina said that they will be pending the case. “The only thing we can tell you is that we are going to follow it closely with the State Attorney’s Office. We asked the prosecutor to keep us up to date … that hopefully there would be results soon, and that we will be waiting for those results, ”she stressed.

As international organizations, Hootsen said, Reporters Without Borders and CPJ will press so that both the case of Luis Enrique and the other murders of journalists in the country do not fall into oblivion.

“That’s exactly where we come in. Press. We are international organizations. So our purpose is to support journalists so that these cases do not fall into oblivion, ”she pointed out.