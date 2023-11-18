Giulia murder: bringing mental health back to the center to avoid further tragedies. The proposal

We cannot remain silent after Giulia’s ferocious death, killed by someone who who knows how many times had told her that he loved her. These murderers exploit the words that should convey affection, protection, attention. They use them to bludgeon their victims to death. Remaining silent after Giulia’s death means waiting for another feminicide to happen again, and again. And we all can’t allow it anymore. We are all in danger and the time has come to shout it at the top of our lungs, ENOUGH REALLY. ENOUGH REALLY. ENOUGH REALLY. LET’S STOP THEM.



We need to put mental health prevention at the center of the cultural and public debate. The psychologist it should accompany everyone from birth on the arduous path of life. How families refer to their GP for advice and treatment so they should have the possibility, as a reference, of the basic psychologist. There preventionThe supportthe treatment from the mental health they are central to prevent monsters/murderers from “raising” themselves again and again in the family.

Extreme violence doesn’t suddenly erupt; usually, in a subject there is a gradual growth of the disease. Murder is only the final act, the ‘bomb’ that explodes, but our society must not and can no longer allow other men to commit massacres of women. Women who often tolerate unacceptable behavior because from an early age they have been ‘used’ to tolerating and putting up with unsustainable physical or psychological violence. Parents are often the vehicle of this psychic infection, and justify their violent actions in the eyes of their children. Let’s wake up, let’s bring mental health back to the center of the issue, I repeat: without prevention of mental illnesses this massacre will never stop.

I will talk about it on November 23rd in Sondrio, at the Rajna Library, on the occasion of the International Day against Violence against Women.

