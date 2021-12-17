” The prosecutor has given us a great gift. We are happy for this first result, with pain in our hearts, but the trust we had placed in the power of attorney has been rewarded. The arrest of the killer is a first step to reach the principals who will also have to pay and be arrested. But now we are sure that everything behind Fabrizio’s murder will come to light and we are even more confident in the activity of the prosecutor and the police: we await the further developments of the investigative activity and now we are sure that they will arrive ” . These are the statements made exclusively to Adnkronos, immediately after the arrest of the killer, of the parents of Fabrizio Piscitelli, killed on 7 August 2019 in the park of the Aqueducts in Rome. Prominent figure of the biancoceleste typhus, leader of the Irriducibili, 53 years old, Piscitelli was known in the circles of the Lazio ultras with the nickname of Diabolik.

” We thank the prosecutor Prestipino, all the Rome police headquarters and the carabinieri for the result achieved and because they never gave up – underline the parents – They have always reassured us by reassuring us about the investigative work they were carrying out and today they proved it ” .

” The news took us totally by surprise because there was no hint, they were serious and never leaked anything – add Fabrizio’s father and mother – We thank them for the professionalism and humanity with which they have treated the case and for the protective behavior towards us. We were always told that they paid the same attention to the murder of our son as they do to all murders. They kept their word. ”

(by Giorgia Sodaro)