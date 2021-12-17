When a video game becomes a legend, it is difficult not to talk about it even years after its release, and clearly the series of Metal Gear Solid has by right earned an indelible place in the hall of fame of the videogame Olympus. It is therefore not surprising that in the years following the release, parodies and particular productions “freely inspired” by Kojima’s masterpieces have alternated. UnMetal, of which we propose the review, goes right to tag along with these gifts, but focusing everything on a much more light-hearted verve. The developers of UnEpic and the publisher Versus Evil have decided to make a title completely out of mind, returning to 2D and “paraphrasing” the first chapters. Despite this, it manages to implement some really interesting gameplay news.

For a crime not committed

The story of UnMetal it starts really simple: we will interpret Jesse Fox, a soldier taken as a prisoner for “a crime he has not committed“. Then you will have to make your way through the enemy lines to try to escape, collecting everything you can in the setting. The game uses the PSP system of the first Metal Gear Solid: Yes, the On-Site Procurator returns.

The story of the title is told by the protagonist as a series of flashbacks as he speaks. This is a way to start engaging the player, since the developers they have implemented a sort of multiple choices that will change things that will appear on the screen, a bit ‘as if we were helping Jesse in his story. Some consequences are downright fun, while others will make it much more difficult to progress through the game.

All this works in favor of replayability, as curiosity to see what happens if you choose different options will rise. However, one of the factors it manages to make UnMetal a special title it’s definitely the way I am written the dialogues, who can often and willingly get a laugh. But not only that, also the situations in which you will find yourself they are so absurd that it is impossible not to laugh.

Choices, stealth and laughter

UnMetal draws inspiration, as already said, from the first Metal Gear: the shot is top-down and you will have to progress level after level in a stealth way, without leaving a trace. Each time you succeed in this feat, you will receive Experience Points, as well as when you will take down enemies. These XP will allow you to level up and consequently earn skills that will help you throughout the adventure. As the title created by Hideo Kojima teaches, it is possible to act aggressively, but if you were to be seen there is the risk of the arrival of reinforcements, and therefore the game over becomes almost certain.

One of the introductions implemented by UnEpic is the ability to combine objects: a bit like it happens in Resident Evil, but with the difference that the inventory of UnMetal it is definitely more messy and barely legible compared to the counterpart Capcom. But one of the most appreciable things are the battles with the Bosses, which give a good level of challenge even at normal difficulty and are based on the concept of trial and error. In other words, you will lose a few times before figuring out the correct method to be able to defeat the enemy that you will find yourself in front of. This may cause frustration in players who don’t have much patience, so if you get scoffed the first few times, grit your teeth.

As for stealth moves, you will have the opportunity to hit enemies with a combo to stun them. So the best method is to wait for the enemies to get distracted to hit them from behind. In this way you will earn points and have the road clear for some time. All in all the gameplay is downright simple, but it really manages to entertain and entertain.

The most effective way is simplicity

The graphic style of UnMetal is based on the games released for SNES and NES, so you will have a beautiful pixel art in front of you that emphasizes some of the factors that are missing with the arrival of three-dimensionality, of the “Solid”, if we wanted to use the jargon of Metal Gear. Which ones are they? Colors and simplicity. Despite this, the palette used is quite readable and even in the dark of night you can understand where you are going. The audio sector works very well, and the dubbing of the game (available only in English, ed) does the same.

But why does it really work so well? Mainly because the actors have traced in a fun way to the respective protagonists of the “true” Metal Gear Solid. The soundtrack is appreciable, but it certainly doesn’t stick to mind like the one composed by Harry Gregson-Williams or Kazuki Muraoka, but it works really well and accompanies Fox’s stealth action.

During our test we did not find any kind of bugs and glitches. THE loading times are significantly reduced even on eighth generation consoles, this is because the total weight of the game is a few hundred megabytes. Everything within the title works really well – the only thing the developers want you to do is play and have fun while live this adventure on the verge of hilarity dedicated to Metal Gear Solid.

As for the animations of the title, the latter are really well done and really fluid. The technical sector manages to impress, this is because the developers have decided to make all simple, with a great optimization work.

But is this title worth buying? The answer is certainly yes: if you like the world retro you will appreciate the setting and the gameplay, while if you know the saga we are talking about you will be able to grasp all the small references and winks that are made during the dialogues and the adventure. If, on the other hand, you are a huge fan of photorealism and have never played the saga, you might not appreciate it. For now it is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and 9th generation consoles: Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 at the price of 16.99 euros. It is currently on sale for Nintendo Switch and you would pay 11.04 euros (the discount is 35%).