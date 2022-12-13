The Murcian archbishop Jesús Juárez, who last Friday was received by Pope Francis in the Vatican in a private audience on the occasion of his 50th anniversary as a priest who celebrates these days in Alquerías, was convinced this Monday at the La Luz gathering forum that “If peace does not come soon, Francis will end up mediating in the war in Ukraine.” “Those of us who have known Francis for a long time know that behind the Pope’s tears is his great humanity. He is very sensitive to the war and willing that the barbarity does not last any longer ».

The former vice president and general secretary of the Bolivian Episcopal Conference, still today as Archbishop Emeritus of Sucre, is a highly respected voice throughout Latin America: “I am not going to reveal anything if I say that the Vatican has repeatedly offered itself as a mediating agent, at the request of even state presidents such as the French Macron, although up to now it has not been possible,” he said.

In fact, the Murcian Archbishop Jesús Juárez referred to recent statements by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dimytro Kuleba this past weekend in Kiev in which he stressed that “it is not yet the time for the Pope to intervene in the conflict, although he added that this The day will come and the Holy See will be welcome. In the same context, Jesús Juárez Párraga was convinced that “the Pope will end up mediating because no one can do it like him.”