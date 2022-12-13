Qatar 2022 – the podcast of Affaritaliani.it and Press Agency Area

Goodbye quarter-finals: with the passage of Croatia, Argentina and Morocco to the semi-finals, the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 officially open. Today is the time of Argentina-Croatia scheduled at 20.00. It will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Al Daayen. The other semi-final, between France and Morocco, is scheduled for Wednesday 14 December at 20:00 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. The respective winners will then compete in the final on Sunday December 18, preceded by the match for third and fourth place on Saturday 17.

Qatar 2022 World Cup – where to watch them on TV and streaming

GROUP STAGE

TUESDAY 13 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semifinal 1: Croatia vs Argentina (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

WEDNESDAY 14 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semifinal 2: Morocco vs France (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 17:

16.00 Final for third place (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER:

16.00 Finale (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

