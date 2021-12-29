THE TRUTH Wednesday 29 December 2021, 01:52



The Museum of Science and Water of Murcia exhibits since yesterday in its facilities four models of the municipality’s railway stations, the Carmen, the Zaraíche (current headquarters of Emuasa) and the first that was made to receive the visit of the Queen Elizabeth II, back in October 1862, when the first roads were inaugurated. The Murcian Association of Friends of the Railway has been the organizer of the exhibition ‘Murcia railway stations’, which coincides with the European Year of the Railway. Antonio Hernández Redondo is the author of the models, for which he has used a 3D printer, and has had the help of Ramón Ruiz in painting. Also on display is the model of what will be the future Murcia AVE station, made by Fernando García Pablo.

Proposals



The Malecón hosts the Puppet Festival



The Murcia City Council has organized this week, within its Christmas Program, a Puppet Festival that comes from the hand of Unima Murcia. In total, there are eight free shows aimed at children. They began on Monday and will conclude tomorrow, Thursday, December 30, in morning sessions (12 noon) and afternoon (5pm). Today in the morning, the Los Claveles Teatro company will perform the play ‘Miau, guau, kikiriki’ and, in the afternoon, ‘Las habichuelas magicas’. Both works last 50 minutes and admission is free until full capacity is reached.

Music



Christmas concert at the Cristo de la Sangre Museum



The Cristo de la Sangre Museum offers today, starting at 8:00 p.m., the Christmas concert of the Prelude Quartet, with the tenor Andrés Miravete as guest artist. Organized by the Arch Confraternity, admission is free until full capacity is reached. They will interpret the works Ántimo Miravete, as violin first; Alejandro Nicolás, second violin; Carmen María Navarro, on the viola; and Juraj Kovác, on cello.

Traditions



The Three Wise Men install their mailbox in Santo Ángel



The Santo Ángel Neighborhood Association reinstalls the Three Kings’ mailbox in Plaza del Charco so that minors from the district and from other towns on the South Coast can deposit their letters until January 4. On the other hand, the Municipal Board has canceled the Three Kings Parade, organized by the residents of the district, due to the high incidence of Covid.

Workshop for children



Crafts in the Plaza Escultor Roque López



The Triángulo de Murcia merchants association has organized the ‘Casita de chocolate’ craft workshop, which will be run by the Toy Library Peluches. The session is held today, Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will take place in the Escultor Roque López square, located at the confluence of Junterones and Escultor Roque López streets.