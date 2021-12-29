An investment of 100,000 euros will improve and reinforce security on the Northwest Greenway, an itinerary that also constitutes one of the main pilgrimage routes to Caravaca de la Cruz through the Camino de Levante, and which is preparing for the Jubilee Year 2024.

The actions, carried out by the Northwest Greenways Consortium, have been divided into two projects. The first focuses on the conditioning and renovation of rest areas, and includes clearing and paving work, the installation of ten pergolas, the replacement of signage and furniture, as well as the execution of drainage works. On the other hand, security improvements have also been carried out through the replacement of protection elements and the replacement of the fencing in sections of Mula, Bullas and Cehegín, the Autonomous Community reported.

The Northwest Greenway, which takes advantage of the old railway line between Murcia and Caravaca de la Cruz along 78 kilometers, registered between January and September of this year 272,412 users. This figure represents 66% of the 409,166 pedestrians and cyclists who used the 170 kilometers of greenways in the Region in the same period. In addition to that of the Northwest, the current network of itineraries includes that of Campo de Cartagena, Mazarrón, Almendricos, Chicharra Cieza and Chicharra Yecla.

The Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports, Marcos Ortuño, recalled that these ecotourism routes «connect some of the most representative and valuable landscapes of the Region and promote safe, healthy and sustainable experiences linked to active, cultural, sports and gastronomic and oenological tourism. ». In addition, the works have already been awarded to enable the entrance of pilgrims to the urban area of ​​Caravaca from the Greenway to the tourist office.