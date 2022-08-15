It is not the first time that the Region of Murcia has been praised outside our borders. ‘The Guardian’ has already included Calblanque’s beaches as one of the best in all of Europe. The coast that bathes the Community and its natural spaces have always been the center of attention, especially for summer. However, the British newspaper ‘The Telegraph’ this time highlights Murcia as “a Mediterranean jewel” and one of the best cities to visit.

Murcia has entered this list of the 12 best cities in Spain as a tourist destination that has been prepared by the prestigious newspaper in the United Kingdom. Salamanca, León, A Coruña, Oviedo, Zaragoza, Logroño, Girona, Mérida, Jaén, Alicante and Jerez de la Frontera are the rest of the provinces. These points have been selected for being perfect places to enjoy the cuisine of the country and a world heritage, but they have less concentration of tourists. For this reason, they encourage their readers not to miss these lesser-known corners but with important attractions.

Among their recommendations is Murcia, which they describe as “a Mediterranean jewel” and “a dream for vegetarians”. And it is that one of the aspects that they praise of the gastronomy is «the love of vegetables» of the Murcians thanks to the orchard that surrounds the city. In addition, very popular dishes such as the zarangollo or the gypsy pot stand out, two foods that are a must if you visit the city.

Nor have they forgotten the star dessert and become a hallmark: the paparajote. A dish that future travelers are advised not to make the mistake of eating the lemon leaf that makes up this recipe. “The perfect paparajotes can be found in the Rincón de Pepe restaurant,” they indicate from ‘The Telegraph’.

A tourist route that, as they point out, must begin at “the imposing Cathedral” until reaching the Plaza de las Flores, “where on summer nights Murcians congregate to take in the cool night air, a wine and tapas” . . Another mandatory stop is the Salzillo Museum to appreciate the Baroque Nativity Scene by the sculptor Francisco Salzillo. Spectacular places with which “Murcia easily wins friends”.

A plan that cannot miss a visit to the beaches of the Region of Murcia. They emphasize that the Mar Menor becomes “the favorite excursion”, while tourists can also find the secret coves of Calblanque in Cartagena, which have “dunes, dark cliffs and lapis lazuli-colored waters”.