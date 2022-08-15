Tuberculosis is best treated when detected early in patients. On August 15, he told Lenta.ru general practitioner, pulmonologist at SM-Clinic Vyacheslav Svetlakov.

He recalled that tuberculosis is transmitted quickly through frequent contact with an infected person. Usually, the first symptoms appear several weeks or months after infection. The most susceptible to the disease are people with a weak immune system, children and the elderly. At the same time, in children, the disease proceeds in an average form, and with timely treatment it disappears completely, the expert noted.

To prevent infection, Svetlakov advised to regularly attend preventive examinations and undergo a fluorographic examination. You can also neutralize the infection with the help of vaccination.

The expert recommended supporting the immune system by maintaining a sleep and rest regimen, avoiding overwork and stress, engaging in moderate physical activity and a balanced diet. In addition, you need to provide a comfortable living environment and observe personal hygiene. In this case, smoking and drinking alcohol should be excluded.

Svetlakov also recalled that the symptoms of tuberculosis do not appear immediately, but one at a time, which makes it difficult to recognize the disease immediately. The expert said that a doctor should be consulted immediately after the appearance of a prolonged cough with sputum, excessive sweating, weakness, enlargement and soreness of the lymph nodes.

On May 14, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, announced that the third phase of clinical trials of a new vaccine against tuberculosis, which could become a more effective replacement for the existing BCG, is successfully underway in Russia. According to him, the vaccine will protect against infection, and not against a severe course of the disease.