Around 8 million euros. That is the payment that the Murcia City Council faces for the failed concession of the exploitation of the underground parking of the Abenarabi Multiple Services building to the company Aparcamientos Abenarabi SLU, if the head of the Contentious-Administrative Court that is seeing the case rules against him.

That is the calculation made by the PSOE in the case, a story that dates back to about thirteen years ago, time that has passed since the construction of the public parking lot in the Vistalegre neighborhood was completed. It houses a total of 506 spaces for use by residents and rotation, and whose exploitation was awarded in 2010 for 40 years, originally to Rotación de Estacionamientos SLU, which when it split, passed the contract to the one that is in litigation with the City Council.

The work was surrounded by various problems, and led the City Council to demand that the construction company, Acciona, correct a series of deficiencies, such as failures in the ventilation system and the firefighting system, for seven years, according to the report commissioned by the concessionaire. in its day to be able to begin the exploitation of the subway. The work had been received by the City Council.

It never exploded



The concession was made for 7 million euros per year and the company had to pay 5.4 million euros in operating fees, plus a deposit of 277,000 euros. This is what he now demands from the City Council, adding the interest and the lost profits of all these years without being able to exploit it. Currently, only floor -1 is in use, intended for the building's public workers. The other floors -2nd, -3rd and -4th have never been opened.

The spokesperson for the Municipal Socialist Group in the City Council, Enrique Lorca, warned this Monday in plenary that “the sentence is about to fall.” In statements to LA VERDAD, he pointed to the “poor management” of the popular in this case from the beginning and indicated that “they were not able to sit down and reach an agreement with the concessionaire to avoid the courts.”

Municipal sources highlighted that “the next ruling will allow the City Council to make 506 parking spaces available to residents” and that the form of exploitation and distribution of spaces will be decided, between rotation and for neighbors.