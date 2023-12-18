Nintendo characters are well known for being quite friendly and cute, given that the company's games are for the whole family, in addition to that they get many fans for their particular designs, which boils down to people wanting to buy merchandise. official of the same. Although on the other hand, there are certain stranger and darker parts that lead the characters to be recreated in risqué cosplays or even illustrations that put them in situations that are not childish.

That brings us to the site known as pornhuba place where photos and videos are stored for the public of legal age, and as strange as it may seem, people look for characters from series and movies from different brands, that's where creative beings come in. Nintendo. And yes, there are results due to the issue of supply and demand, which is why it has been revealed who is the most requested, with many names that video game enthusiasts surely know.

Here the list:

Among the names found are Mario, Gardevoir from Pokémon, Peach, Bowser, Samus Aran, Zelda and some others as they could be characters from Splatoon. Likewise, creations from the world of League of Legends are available in these searches, and of course, Chun-Li from Street of Fighter or Tifa from Final Fantasy VII They weren't going to disappear. Obviously the fashion trend has not ended here either. Lady Dimitrescu that started in 2021and which has now moved on to adult parodies.

Likewise, it is worrying that Sonic The Hedgehog It is on the list, and not very low, but in the first 10 most searched, and that makes one question whether SEGA You agree that your children's franchise has this type of treatment. Unfortunately there is not much to do in terms of legal processes, since parodies of well-known brands are always allowed, and this means that these practices are not going to end soon.

Via: PH

Editor's note: These risque things are already a normal thing in life, they can even appear unintentionally on Twitter, so you have to block even franchise names so that nothing like this appears. In short, it is something that at this point can no longer be avoided.