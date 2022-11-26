H1N1 swine flu activity is on the rise this season, and rhinosincitial virus and adenovirus infection are also widespread. Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko announced this at the Armenian-Russian Health Forum on Saturday, November 26.

In connection with these trends, Murashko recalled the importance of vaccination.

“The preventive direction – vaccination against influenza, against covid infection, against pneumococcal infection – all this matters,” the minister said.

He urged people who have not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and those who were vaccinated against coronavirus more than six months ago to get revaccinated.

Murashko said that the Sputnik intranasal vaccine is currently being used in the Russian Federation, which also has a protective effect against adenovirus infection.

On November 22, it was reported that the first cases of the so-called swine flu were recorded in the Volgograd region. It was also noted that the incidence of SARS increased sharply – by 14% compared with the previous week.

Earlier, on November 21, SM-Clinic infectious disease doctor Natalya Ochinskaya warned of the severity of swine flu. It is especially dangerous for children and the elderly. At the first sign of this acute respiratory disease, you should consult a doctor. At the same time, the symptoms of swine flu and coronavirus are very difficult to distinguish.

On November 18, the head physician of the LabQuest laboratory, Svetlana Savchenko, recommended vaccinating against swine flu from November to early December in order to have time to vaccinate before the start of the epidemic season. She warned that swine flu could lead to primary viral pneumonia, which would later lead to respiratory failure and bacterial infection.

At the same time, Rospotrebnadzor announced an increase in the activity of influenza strains, including swine. The swine influenza A (H1N1) strain, which showed significant pandemic potential during swine flu in 2009, still poses a significant threat to human health, experts say.

Earlier, on September 5, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, as part of the WEF-2022, launched a vaccination campaign against influenza in the Russian Federation.