The 19th Federal Supercorso put the icing on the cake for the 40th anniversary of the ACI Sport Federal School “Michele Alboreto”.

After four intense days of tests and evaluations, inside and outside the cockpit, the iconic event for the Automobile Club of Italy’s Progetto Giovani came to an end at the Vallelunga “Piero Taruffi” racetrack, which compared six young drivers selected from the karting sector to offer them a great training opportunity and indicate one of them as a new promise of the four-wheeled sport.

The name that emerged is that of Nicola Lacorte, the winner who adds his signature to the roll of honor alongside that of his predecessors, from the first Massimo Torre up to Andrea Kimi Antonelli twelve months ago. A long history of passion and all-Italian automotive tradition, which can boast the formation of drivers of the caliber of Giancarlo Fisichella, present to pay homage to the participants, Antonio Fuoco, Antonio Giovinazzi, or Eddie Cheever Jr. today in the staff of the Federal Instructors.

ACI Sport Federal Supercourse Photo by: ACI Sports

“This is an important moment – ​​commented the President of the Automobile Club of Italy Angelo Sticchi Damiani, present alongside the boys and the organizational staff on this decisive day of the Supercorso – as it represents the peak of the season. Part of our commitment converges here and these youngsters are the best prospects we have selected from the karting sector”.

“We will soon see them in our F.4 championship, which is an Italian pride since it fields many cars and drivers from all over the world every year. Many champions have come out of the work of the Federal School and our youth series, reaching as far as Formula 1 like Charles Leclerc. The goal is to launch new ones, so I wish the best to these guys too”.

ACI Sport Federal Supercourse Photo by: ACI Sports

THE FOUR DAYS IN VALLELUNGA

The drivers invited to Vallelunga by the ACI Sport Federal School, selected in collaboration with the Ferrari Driver Academy, were Rashid Al Dhaheri (2008 – Abu Dhabi, UAE), Cristian Bertuca (2006 – Milan), Matteo De Palo (2007 – Rome), James Egozi (2007 – Hollywood, USA), Riccardo Ianniello (2007 – Marino RM) and Nicola Lacorte (2007 – Pisa).

They were put to the test with a complete programme, starting with psycho-physical tests by Formula Medicine, another historic partner, completed by theory and above all by three days on the track.

Wednesday was the turn of the tests on the Renault Clio Cups brought to the Roman circuit thanks to the collaboration with Fast Lane Promotion, managed by Progetto E20. An unusual experience for students who have had the opportunity to measure themselves with a vehicle never tried before, an alternative to add practice and useful information in their sporting growth path.

ACI Sport Federal Supercourse Photo by: ACI Sports

Finally, the last two days, the most eagerly awaited, focused on driving the Formula 4 on which they were able to carry out over 400 kilometers of tests, from qualifying simulations to race simulations. The new Tatuus T-421s, here managed by Iron Lynx and fitted with Pirelli tyres, are the main object of the wishes of the six drivers for next season, mainly aimed at the top national series Italian F.4 Championship 2023.

“They were fantastic days that I will keep in my memories forever – says the winner Lacorte – I got to know this reality of the Federal School, which works a bit like a big family. I think I learned a lot thanks to all the people who are here. I’m proud to have been nominated as the best among the six invited riders, I’m really excited.”

Among the participants, Cristian Bertuca also earned applause and a special trophy, winner of the 3rd “Gero” Cristiano del Balzo Prize. This is the recognition dedicated to the memory of the historic Director of the Federal School, assigned by the internal commission to the boy who showed the greatest passion and a margin for improvement compared to the others within the internship.

ACI Sport Federal Supercourse Photo by: ACI Sports

“Receiving this award is an honor for me because in recent days I have understood the symbolic value it has – says Bertuca on the sidelines – It was a wonderful experience and now I can’t wait to continue the journey started here”.

This Supercorso, another event signed by Cetilar thanks to the renewed partnership with Pharmanutra, the official medical partner of the Federal School, represents an extraordinary training moment for the participants.

They had the advantage of meeting for four days with the staff of motorsport professionals led by the Director of the Federal School Raffaele Giammaria, assisted by the Supervisor Giancarlo Minardi, former President of the ACI Sport Circuit Speed ​​Commission and the FIA ​​Single Seater Commission.

ACI Sport Federal Supercourse Photo by: ACI Sports

The Federal Instructors Niki Cadei, Gabriele Lancieri, Renato Leporelli, Rino Mastronardi, Sandro Montani, Luca Persiani and Christian Pescatori were able to constantly support the drivers also thanks to the new on board camera tool live on each of the six Formula 4 cars, engaged simultaneously on the track, always connected to suggest tips and correctives.

An element by FG91 Fastream inserted thanks to the collaboration with Iron Lynx. Always present to complete the staff are the specialists in the Research and Training sector Glenda Cappello and Lucio Tonello.

The Federal School season does not end here, because the final phase of the 4th ACI Sport Karting Stage is scheduled for 5 and 6 December in Franciacorta, a preliminary activity of the Supercorso, reserved for young drivers who still have a few seasons to spend in karting .

Again in partnership with Cetilar, which in that case will be giving away an important jackpot in the form of a sports scholarship. The last edition was in fact won by Riccardo Ianniello, one of the six students present in Vallelunga.