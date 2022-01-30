Former AC Milan midfielder Ali Muntari has signed a new contract with a team from the Ghanaian first division, namely Hearts of Oak.
The former Rossoneri footballer, Sulley Ali Muntari back on the field. The midfielder has found a short-term agreement with the champions of the Ghanaian Premier League, namely the Hearts of Oak. One year of contract plus the option for the next, these are the terms that led to the agreement between the two parties. The player has been training with the club for several weeks and has positively impressed all the members of the technical staff, he will take the field in the first official match but only after he has undergone the usual medical examinations.
Muntari has been released for over two years, when in 2019 he left the Spaniards of Albacete. Previously he also wore the shirts of Deportivo, Pescara, Al-Hittidad, Milan (with whom he collected 83 appearances and 13 goals) and finally with Inter with whom he also raised a Champions League.
For the Rossoneri fans, Muntari is remembered as the symbol of that Milan-Juventus of the phantom goal of 2012, which is still discussed today.
