The former Rossoneri footballer, Sulley Ali Muntari back on the field. The midfielder has found a short-term agreement with the champions of the Ghanaian Premier League, namely the Hearts of Oak. One year of contract plus the option for the next, these are the terms that led to the agreement between the two parties. The player has been training with the club for several weeks and has positively impressed all the members of the technical staff, he will take the field in the first official match but only after he has undergone the usual medical examinations.