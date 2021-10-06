“Let’s not get upset: humility and unity”. This is the mantra with which Enrico Letta faces the very delicate test of the ballots in Rome and Turin. This morning Letta took stock of the secretariat meeting. Humility, unity (“I think we have to expand the coalition, in Siena I had Conte, Calenda, Renzi in it and in the end it worked”) and awareness that the second round is a whole new game to play. A game that, in Rome in particular, will be “very polarized, also from an ideological point of view”, is underlined by the Nazarene. Giorgia Meloni’s right is the opponent. “The most voted on the list is called Mussolini …”.

“We do not expect a big involvement of Salvini who is committed to other problems, it will be a show of strength within the center-right”, he underlines. This is the cut that will be given to the campaign for Rome. Letta himself said today on Radio Immagina: “In Rome, it will not happen, if Michetti were to win there would be a stage of celebrations in which Meloni is the main one to celebrate with the whole world around, even Fidanza. clearly, there is us and the right “.

A right that, Letta underlines, is the one told by Fanpage: “Meloni does not clarify, he says that in FdI there is no room for Nazis and racists and xenophobes, but he never said that there is no room for fascists”. And then the solicitation of Francesco Boccia: “Either you are here or there. Those who do not support the progressive and reformist candidates will find themselves helping Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing”.

intense conversation between the secretary of the dem and Prodi today at Bersani’s birthday

To compact the front – in Rome as in Turin, where a different game is being played – work has already started. With a precise indication. The awareness that unlike in the past, voters no longer move following the ‘political leader’ but move for a vote of opinion. In short, speaking to the voters. Letta has already said that he will see all the leaders: “I will look for Calenda, Conte, Renzi, all those who represent parties and movements with whom we can dialogue in the cities that go to the ballot”.

But without proposing “alliances and government agreements based on posts and departments. We will make a proposal to the citizens of Rome, Turin, Trieste. The ballot is not a continuation of the first round, with the disagreements and poisons of the electoral campaign”. However, there are still some disagreements. And if today Carlo Calenda tweets “well”, after Roberto Gualtieri has confirmed that he will not have 5 stars, there was the prompt – and hard – reaction of Roberta Lombardi: “Never asked for entry”, he says. to Adnkronos. “It remains, however, that a certain radical chic left continues to look at the M5S with condescension and a sense of superiority. The voters are not a herd of oxen to be led to pasture.”

Letta continues to weave the canvas on the model of the coalition built in Siena. The embryo of the new olive tree, “from Renzi to Fratoianni”. A first step could materialize precisely in the ballots of mid-October. And perhaps this was also discussed today by Enrico Letta and Romano Prodi at the party for the 70th anniversary of Pier Luigi Bersani in which half the government and a few decades of center-left history took part. “Letta greeted everyone – a guest tells us – but only spoke with Prodi for a long time, a very long conversation in seclusion”.