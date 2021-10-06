The SPD, Greens and FDP agreed on further talks to form a government. The future federal government depends on the explorations. All developments in the live ticker.

The SPD, Greens and FDP will meet on October 7 for joint exploratory talks *.

The CSU is rather no longer counting on a Jamaica coalition.

Berlin – During the exploratory talks *, the FDP and the Greens announced that they now want to talk to the SPD about a possible traffic light alliance. There should be no parallel soundings with the Union – but the Greens did not rule out a Jamaica coalition.

With the SPD and FDP, said Greens co-boss Robert Habeck in the Tagesschau, the greatest overlaps in terms of content are conceivable. This applies above all to the area of ​​social policy. “Conceivable, however, expressly means that the biscuit is far from eaten.” There are significant vacancies and differences, this affects both Greens * and FDP * as well as Greens and SPD *.

Exploratory talks: SPD chancellor candidate Scholz is optimistic

Olaf Scholz was pleased about the planned joint exploration with the FDP and the Greens on a government alliance. The formation of a traffic light coalition * is the clear “will of the citizens”, he said aloud world. “It is now up to us to form a government that brings about progress in Germany”. Economic and industrial modernization and the intensified fight against climate change must be tackled. “That’s what we’re going to talk about now,” said Scholz aloud World. “And then it starts tomorrow.”

While CDU boss Armin Laschet * continues to hold on to the option of a Jamaica coalition – “we are also ready for further talks” – CSU boss Markus Söder spoke of a “de facto rejection”. This signal of a preliminary decision should be recognized ”. A traffic light coalition made up of the SPD, Greens and FDP is now the “clear number one”.

Rejection of the Jamaica coalition: Union is divided

CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt also sees a “high probability” that the negotiations between the SPD, the Greens and the FDP on a traffic light alliance will be successful. “The train that the Greens and FDP have put on the track today will, with a high degree of probability, also reach its destination,” quotes him World.

Dobrindt sees the Union in the opposition role in the Bundestag. “We have to prepare for the fact that we have to work as opposition groups in this legislative period,” he said World.

At the same time, Dobrindt criticized the decision against three-way explorations with the Union. "It is clearly up to the FDP and the Greens that there are no tripartite talks," he said when asked about mistakes in negotiating at the Union.