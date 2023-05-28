The PP would win with an absolute majority in Madrid, a technical draw between the commons and the PSC in Barcelona

These would be the results in some of the main Spanish cities, according to the surveys carried out by GAD3 for public television.

Madrid: The Popular Party would touch the absolute majority with between 28 and 30 councillors. It would be followed from afar by Más Madrid, with 12 seats; and PSOE, with between 10 and 11. Vox would maintain the 4 current councillors. Meanwhile, Ciudadanos would lose its 11 councilors and Podemos could achieve 3.

The Madrid City Council has 57 councillors, 29 for an absolute majority.

Barcelona: Barcelona en Comú would maintain its 10 councillors. The PSC would get between 9 and 10, while ERC would get 6. Junts would get between 8 and 9. The PP would get four seats. Vox would enter the City Council with three councilors, while Ciudadanos would lose the six it has.

Barcelona City Council has 41 councillors, 21 for an absolute majority.

Seville: The PP would get between 13 and 14 councillors, it could be even with the PSOE, which the polls give it 13 seats. They would lose their representation in the City Council, Adelante Andalucía and Ciudadanos, and they would enter Con Andalucía. Vox would get 3 councilors.

The Seville City Council has 31 councillors, 16 for an absolute majority.

Valencia: The PP would get between 13 and 14 councilors, Compromís would lose two and keep 8, while the PSOE would stay between 7 and 8. Ciudadanos would lose its six councilors and Vox would get 4.

The Valencia City Council is made up of 33 councillors, 17 for an absolute majority.

Saragossa: The PP would obtain 14 councilors, while the PSOE would remain with between 10 and 11. Ciudadanos leaves the City Council after losing its six seats. Podemos would get between 1 and 2, and Vox, 4. Zaragoza in Común could enter with 2.

Zaragoza City Council has 25 councillors, 13 for an absolute majority.