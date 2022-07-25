Warner Bros announced the next three characters who will arrive in the all-star fighting game MultiVersusincluding the basketball superstar LeBron James.

This is the recent film version of Space Jam: A New Legacy of the character that will arrive in the game starting tomorrow 26 July. Of course, being a basketball star means her moves are all sports-focused, including dunks and more.

The iconic player won’t be the only addition, of course. The science fiction duo Rick & Morty will both arrive as new individual characters as part of the game’s first season. Morty will arrive first at the start of the season on August 9th. He will apparently focus on bullets and counter moves including grenades and an ability to throw himself at his enemies. His grandfather, nihilist scientist Rick Sanchez, will arrive later in the season, with a portal gun and the ability to summon Meeseeks. There is no release date for this character yet.

What do Lebron and Rick & Morty have in common? They’re both joining #MultiVersus! Lebron swings in July 26th, and Rick & Morty arrive in Season 1. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/XHYAWPijhy – MultiVersus (@multiversus) July 22, 2022



The news comes as MultiVersus prepares to open the doors of its beta to everyone. Last week it was open to those who previously played closed alpha and to those who received a code from Twitch. Everyone else will be able to join when MultiVersus launches the open beta tomorrow, July 26 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

