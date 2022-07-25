It is no mystery that on the Formula 1 grid there are some drivers who – either because of their greater experience, or because of a particular talent in ‘understanding’ race situations – are particularly skilled in assessing the right race strategy, sometimes even managing to deny the men of the team who study the best plan minute by minute at the pit wall. Among these, who in the past has shown on more than one occasion to have a certain talent for ‘strategic calls’ is the four-time world champion. Sebastian Vettel. In France, the Aston Martin driver finished the race in 11th place at the end of a tough battle with team mate Lance Stroll, who was able to conquer the last available point thanks also to a somewhat ‘dirty’ maneuver. last corner, with a break test that risked causing a rear-end collision between the two Silverstone cars.

However, Vettel’s race was also compromised by one certainly not optimal strategy of his team. In fact, at the time of the entry of the Safety Car caused by the Charles Leclerc accident, the two AMR22s were one behind the other in 11th and 12th position, with Stroll ahead of the German. The pit wall, however, has not trusted to put in place a double pit stop, forcing Vettel to make an extra lap at reduced speed, while his teammate and other drivers behind him took advantage of the safety car’s presence to reduce the time lost in the pit lane. At the restart, therefore, while Stroll had risen to tenth position, Vettel had dropped to 13th. In front of him were Alexander Albon and Pierre Gasly, who followed him as he entered the Safety Car.

The best testimony of the confusion that reigned supreme to the wall Aston Martin comes from Vettel’s radio communications with his team. The strategists of the British team in fact first prevent Vettel from entering the pits together with Lance Stroll, then appeal to him asking for help in unraveling a tangle that is now too tangled to be managed.

Lap 18/53

Vettel: “Let me know if you want to make a double stop”.

Aston Martin: “Er .. can you repeat?”.

Vettel: “Let me know if you want to make a double stop”.

Aston Martin: “Negative. Negative. We will stay out ”.

Vettel: “Received”.

Tour 19/53

Vettel: “Now we stop or …?”.

Aston Martin: “We are discussing it Sebastian, stay on hold”.

Aston Martin: “Sebastian, what do you think?”.

Vettel: “Well I think: what are your thoughts on hardcore? How good are they? ”.

Aston Martin: “Hard ones don’t look great, but they don’t look like a disaster for everyone who has used them.”

Vettel: “Either we do what everyone has done or we stay out, stretch and then put on the soft”.

Aston Martin: “Yes, I mean, I think if we stay out we will try to make plan C work. If we stop now we will go out in P16, behind Zhou. Lance’s tires looked ok for life ”.

Vettel: [incomprensibile] they are running 5 seconds slower than the delta and I am catching up with these people, so we have lost the window ”.