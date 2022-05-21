Multi Versus offers up a huge roster of characters from Warner Bros. franchises like Batman, Adventure Time and Scooby Doo.

There are 16 characters to enjoy in MultiVersus at launch, with more planned later down the line. Players have even been able to try out the game early as part of a closed alpha test.

To help you prep for the ultimate multiversal showdown, we’ve detailed the entire character roster in this guide. We’ll take a look at who’s included in the closed alpha, and who will be available once the game launches.

MultiVersus full character list

There are 16 characters in total in MultiVersus, pulling from WB franchises like DC, Adventure Time and Game of Thrones. Here’s which characters will be available at launch.

Batman (DC)

Superman (DC)

Wonder Woman (DC)

Harley Quinn (DC)

Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes)

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Jake the Dog (Adventure Time)

Finn the Human (Adventure Time)

Steven Universe

Garnet (Steven Universe)

tom and jerry

Reindog (New character)

Velma (Scooby Doo)

Shaggy (Scooby Doo)

The Iron Giant

Taz (Looney Tunes)

Each character has their own moveset, and falls into one of five main classes. Characters like Tom and Jerry come as a duo, much like Duck Hunt Duo from Super Smash Bros.

The majority of the roster is available in the MultiVersus closed alpha. You’ll be able to play as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn (DC); Shaggy, Velma (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes), Taz; Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); Tom and Jerry; and Reindog.



MultiVersus roster. Credit: WB Games

How to unlock characters

While much of the roster in MultiVersus will be unlocked from the start, the following will need to be purchased with Coins:

Arya Stark – 2,000 Coins

Batman – 2,000 Coins

Garnet – 2,000 Coins

Steven Universe – 2,000 Coins

Superman – 2,000 Coins

Wonder Woman – 2,000 Coins

Coins are one of the main in-game currencies in MultiVersus. You can earn them by playing online games, leveling up, and by completing missions/challenges. Once you have enough to unlock a character, you can do so in the ‘Collection’ menu.

This is how it works in the alpha for the game, so note that this is subject to change once the full game launches.



MultiVersus roster. Credit: WB Games

Note: If you’re planning on playing the closed alpha, you can find info on participating in our MultiVersus closed alpha page. The five characters listed above will need to be unlocked with coins.

That’s everything we know so far on the MultiVersus character list. We haven’t seen all that much of the game yet, aside from a gameplay leak earlier this year – and news that an open beta will arrive June 2022.