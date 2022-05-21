Sunday, May 22, 2022
Air accidents Five people killed in a plane crash in the French Alps

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2022
World Europe
Abroad|Air accidents

Four of the dead belonged to the same family.

21.5. 21:30

five people have died in a plane crash in the province of Dauphine in the French Alps, according to AFP and a local newspaper Le Dauphiné libéré.

The Jodel D140 small plane crashed shortly after taking off from Versoode Airport near the city of Grenode on Saturday afternoon.

AFP reports, citing local rescue authorities, that four of the five dead in Turma were family members.

On the side of Le Dauphiné according to the rescue service received a report of the accident at about five in the afternoon local time.

The eyewitness who made the announcement had seen the plane disappear behind the trees, followed by a large cloud of smoke.

