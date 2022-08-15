Without a doubt, a video game that has attracted attention lately is multiversecrossover of different franchises of Warner Bros. where the most iconic characters come out to deal blows in the style of Smash. And now, on the eve of the first season, it seems that the newsmakers themselves revealed two characters by mistake.

Before time, a series of images were released in which you can see screenshots of the game, but also promotional posters of the game where the entrance to the game is explicitly confirmed. Black Adam and Stripe (Gremlins). For now, there is no news of the official raids from him, but it is likely that they will do so later than Morty of Rick & Morty.

And here is the highest quality version of the Black Adam and Stripe image so far! #MultiVersus

Character leaks in fighting games are not new, since it used to happen frequently with the inclusions of Super Smash Bros. the same ones that were given before the direct ones of Nintendo. With multiverse The same could happen, given that now many users want to go to the competitive game of this title that promises to be one of the best in its genre.

Remember that the first season of the game has already started. Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

