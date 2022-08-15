Hellas in the lead with Lasagna, then the turnaround with the Georgian and Osimhen. Equal to Henry, then the blues spread: Zielinski, Lobotka and Politano scored

From our correspondent Fabio Licari

Maybe it’s as Spalletti says: people could fall in love with this Naples. If this continues, that’s it. Agree, there will not always be such a defenseless Verona, football in August can deceive, the road is long, but the impression given by this 5-2 at the ready-to-go is a warning to the championship: Napoli is there. he is balanced, compact, shrewd, powerful, with attacking bands that know how to be devastating, Osimhen who can only grow and Lobotka more and more master of the game. Lozano and the new Kvaratskhelia were the key to unhinging a Verona closed behind, unable to set up from below, forced to long throws and unsafe behind, yet in the game until the 2-2 at the beginning of the second half. Because? Simple. Napoli had missed too much sill – a detail on which Spalletti will have to work – and the automatisms in defense had not been perfect, despite Kim’s good debut. Then, however, the storm broke out, three goals, one canceled, others close to, while the changes ended up weakening Verona. If Napoli has not noticed here that Koulibaly, Mertens and Insigne are no longer there, Cioffi has to deal with the terrible absences of Simeone, Caprari, Casale and with Barak in half service. Very bad his “first”. See also Inter, head to Liverpool: Bastoni works on the pitch, the thrust of the outside players and the usual doubt

TOTAL POSSESSION – The superiority of Napoli in the first half is impressive: a possession of 80 percent is not for every day. But when it comes to accuracy, let’s forget it. Verona fails to set up and must rely on the launches for Lasagna and Henry, very far from the rest of the team. The defense of Napoli closes without problems: Kim seems to exalt himself in the physical confrontation. And yet, it was Verona who took the lead almost at half an hour, in the only attacking action, shortly after the cooling break. As if Napoli were still quenching their thirst. Hongla goes to the shot from twenty meters and Meret deflects for a corner: on the cross from the flag, Gunter’s header deflection is a perfect assist for Lasagna who does not miss the fly, 1-0. Spalletti doesn’t believe it. On the other hand, the obsessive control of the ball resulted in only one shot of goal, by Zielinski, while all the other occasions ended up on the side or high, especially that of Osimhen who misses the incredible sill. See also Lewis Hamilton changes name: "My mother's surname with mine"

GOAL IN PHOTOCOPY – Lasagna’s goal, however, is a shock for Napoli, which starts to create play and in the 37th minute finds the same with Kvaratskhelia: overwhelmingly dunked head on Lozano’s cross from the right. Nice player the Georgian, “ignorant” in a good physical and technical sense. So, in the recovery, a photocopy of Verona’s advantage, but Napoli beat the corner, Di Lorenzo plays the role of tower and Osimhen, ahead of Faraoni, is relentless: now he is 2-1. The exultation of the Nigerian is mocking for the home fans who are unleashed in chants against the center forward. Maybe there was some damn “buu” before. Not even the applause in common, creepy, to remember Claudio Garella, protagonist with the two shirts, has brought together fans who do not love each other.

WILD – Emotions that do not end even at the beginning of the second half. At 3 ‘Henry deceives Verona, crushing the temporary 2-2 with his head on an assist from Faraoni. But it is the last gasp. It is Napoli to definitely take over. Shortly after, on 10 ‘, on a counterattack, Kvaratskhelia throws Zielinski chased in vain by Hongla: 3-2. At 20 ‘it is Lobotka, once again indispensable at the center of the game, to reward himself with a great goal in a solitary descent, between a defense of pins and unstoppable support for Montipò: 4-2. At 34 ‘the Verona goalkeeper must also bow to the precise blow of Politano, just entered, 5-2. There would be other occasions, Ounas entered for less than ten seconds slips the 6-2 on another counterattack but the Var cancels. Verona is no longer there. See also The strange game of Raspadori: he was close to Juve, but now there is Napoli

AT WORK – There is a lot to do for Verona. If Cioffi’s move to deploy deb Amione on Lozano, impregnable, seemed risky, it is also true that from Ilic to Faraoni, from Tameze to Dawidowicz, no one was up to it. Nothing has been seen of Tudor’s game, high blood pressure, organization in the non-possession phase, malice. Lasagna is saved, which for the companions is a luxury. Napoli are a show, they are on their sixth winning debut in a row in the league and are now hosting Monza to continue the race, waiting for Dombelé and Raspadori.

August 15, 2022 (change August 15, 2022 | 20:55)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Naples #immediately #show #Verona #star #Kvaratskhelia #shines