Dubai (Etihad)

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, during his visit to Jebel Ali Customs Center, affiliated to the Department of Maritime Customs Centers, was briefed on the role of Dubai Customs and its efforts in preventing illegal trade in merchandise that violates the provisions of the Treaty on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora “CITES”, and the Department’s keenness to cooperate It is in close cooperation with DP World in addressing these goods, as the risks in commercial shipments are monitored in advance using the smart risk engine system developed by Dubai Customs, which contains more than 128 criteria that enable it to identify suspicious shipments that require examination, so that the scanning devices in the advanced system To inspect containers at Jebel Ali Customs Center by examining suspicious shipments, the inspection teams at the center also conduct inspections for these shipments. Dubai Customs, through the use of the latest advanced applications of smart information technology and artificial intelligence, and the development of qualitative skills of customs inspection officers at Jebel Ali Customs Center, has been able to: Stop the illegal trade in goods in violation of the provisions of the World Trade Treaty for Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora “CITES”, and among the latest seizures that Dubai Customs was able to implement in 2021 in implementation of the provisions of this agreement was the seizure of 64 live “Free Falcon” birds through its land customs center at the Hatta border port.

In implementation of CITES, Dubai Customs has implemented about 197 seizures in recent years. Smuggling of endangered animals and plants.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World Group and President of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said: “The cooperation between DP World and Dubai Customs has resulted in addressing the illegal trade in goods that violate the provisions of the Treaty on World Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. (CITES) for achieving the best results. We were able to stop attempts to smuggle goods violating the agreement thanks to the great development we have achieved in joint coordination and the great development of the monitoring, inspection and inspection system at Jebel Ali Customs Center, where the experience of dealing with goods violating the CITES agreement by Dubai Customs has become a model to follow. Customs administrations around the world.