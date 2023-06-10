Mir still ko

Continue the ordeal of Joan Mir in this 2023 in which he is collecting falls on repeat. The world champion with Suzuki in 2020 crashed at San Donato in the middle of the second free practice session. Due to the pain Mir underwent tests on his right hand which showed an injury to the little finger.

In light of the hourly average held at Mugello and taking into consideration how probable this circuit is on a physical level Joan Mir and the Honda HRC team have decided it is best for the Majorcan not to take part in the next sessions of the Italian Grand Prix. In fact, the engagements of Sachsenring and Assen are on the horizon in rapid succession and therefore Mir has preferred to raise the white flag.

The words of Marc Marquez

Marquez will therefore be the only Honda HRC rider on the track on Saturday and Sunday on the Tuscan ups and downs. The eight-time world champion ended his Friday with the eighth lap time achieved by exploiting the reference from Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia. The Catalan did not hide, however, that he had lived a complicated day in which he in turn crashed in FP2 at the very fast Biondetti chicane even though in the final he found direct access to Q2.

“Today we had a difficult day, Mugello is always a bit of a complicated track for us and today I had to use a lot of energy to get into Q2 – the words of Marc Marquez – that was our goal, so I’m happy to have achieved it, but we need to improve in several aspects over the next couple of days. Once again today was an intense day of testing, which should help us find some solutions for tomorrow. The goal for tomorrow is to try to stay in the top 10, the weather is still a bit uncertain and this could offer us some more opportunities“. In fact, the forecasts do not exclude the arrival of rain which would be a blessing for an amphibian like Marquez.