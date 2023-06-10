Blue Cross is being reinforced in a great way for the tournament Opening 2023 of the MX League. Until now, the Celestial Machine has hired Carlos Salcedo, Matheus Doria, Kevin Castaño, Eduardo Aguirre and Moisés Vieira. However, in the last hours they dropped a signing that was practically fixed: Diber Changing.
One of the priorities of the celestial directive for this market is to reinforce its lead. In this sense, the Celestial Machine searched for the 27 year old Colombian striker and reached an agreement with the Independent of Medellin to get hired.
The operation came to a surprise when Cambindo arrived in Mexico City to carry out the medical tests and sign his contract.
When presenting the physical exams, Cruz Azul realized that Cambindo was not at 100% and that he had an injury to one of his ankles. The South American striker is expected to be out of action for at least two months, which is why the cement board decided to end the negotiations.
The Cruz Azul striker had a poor performance in the Clausura 2023. Neither Gonzalo Carneiro nor Michael Estrada nor Iván Morales nor Augusto Lotti were able to become the nine that the team needed.
For the Apertura 2023, the Machine added to its ranks Moisés, a former Fortaleza player who can play as a center forward and winger, and Eduardo Aguirre, a former Santos Laguna player.
The cement growers would be looking for another nine to encourage internal competition for next season. Cambindo was chosen for this site, but he did not pass the medical tests.
According to recent reports, among the options are the Senegalese Mbaye Diagne, Alan Pulido and Juan Ignacio Dinenno.
#signing #Cruz #Azul #close #pass #medical #tests
Leave a Reply