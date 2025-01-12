The Pontevedra municipality of Barro registered this Sunday a magnitude 3.2 earthquakeaccording to data collected at the National Geographic Institute (IGN).

The tremor was reported minutes after 1:25 a.m. and occurred at a depth of 20 kilometers. Besides, was felt in various parts of the province of Pontevedrareaching A Guarda, and A Coruña, as in Ordes.

For its part, 112 Galicia has explained that around 2:30 a.m. this Sunday an individual from Poio contacted with emergency managers to request information about the earthquake.

Despite the facts, there has been no no emergency situation nor has any damage been caused.