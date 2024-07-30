The 38-year-old motorcyclist of Russian origins died in a dramatic road accident that occurred while she was on board her motorbike

A fatal road accident has cost the life of the famous influencer and motorcyclist of Russian origins, Tatyana OzolinaThe woman, 38 years old, died while she was riding the motorbike that had brought her popularity and notoriety on social media, where she was known by the name of MotoTanya. The tragic accident occurred between the cities of Mugla and Bodrum, during a trip that Tatyana was making with some of her friends through Turkey.

Tatyana Ozolina died

The dynamics of the accident in which motorcyclist Tatyana Ozolina lost her life

Renamed as “the most beautiful female motorcyclist in Russia”, Tatyana Ozolina was a very well-known character on the web: in fact, she boasted over one million followers on Instagram and about 2 million on YouTube.

According to initial reconstructions carried out by the local Turkish press, Tatyana lost control of her motorbike, a BMW S1000RR of 2015, and she would have crashed into a truck. An accident that unfortunately was fatal. In fact, despite the timely arrival of help, there was nothing that could be done for the famous motorcyclist: the woman died instantlyThe doctors and paramedics who intervened could only confirm that the man had died.

The woman leaves behind a son who is just 13 years old.

The serious accident also involved other motorcyclists: Onur Obut suffered several injuries, while another remained unharmed.

The statement released by the family

Tatyana Ozolina’s family does not seem to accept the version given by the media about the dynamics of the accident that led to the death of their relative.

In fact, through a statement published on Instagram, the family members expressed all their doubts regarding the reconstructions that emerged regarding the accident and did not hesitate to accuse them as lies some of the news provided by the press and the media:

“It is clear that the blogger Onur was riding behind Tanya. Suddenly, he started to brake and put the bike on the front wheel and then hit the back of Tanya’s bike. No traces of alcohol were found on Tanya. We, the family, relatives and friends of Tanya, would like to shed light on the tragedy that occurred”