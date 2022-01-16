SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Company has hired investment bank BTG Pactual as a consultant for the sale of the Rota das Bandeiras highway in São Paulo, O Globo newspaper columnist Lauro Jardim reported on Sunday.

The Mubadala investment fund acquired for the first time a stake in Rota das Bandeiras, with 297 km of extension, about three years ago. The report said the sale should yield more than 4 billion reais (722.75 million dollars) for Mubadala.

Sought after, Mubadala did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the deal.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

