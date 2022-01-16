The National School for Consumer Defense (ENDC) has opened enrollment for several courses whose theme is consumer relations and consumer rights. All courses are free. To participate, the interested party must be over 16 years old and be able to access a computer with internet to attend classes.

Vacancies are also offered to qualify management, monitoring bodies and companies. At the end, students receive a digital certificate issued by the University of Brasília (UnB). Enrollments can be made until the 7th of February on the ENDC website. To access it, click here.

The platform provides courses both for technicians from consumer protection bodies and for entrepreneurs and consumers in general. There are training courses to use the ProConsumidor service system; courses that address contractual protection mechanisms; and courses that address topics such as “crimes against consumer relations”.

There are also courses focused on financial education; encouraging joint actions between health surveillance and consumer protection bodies; and training agencies and companies to use the platform Consumer.gov.br.

The “É Da Sua Conta” course, for example, offers alternatives for short and long-term savings, in order to help entrepreneurs make the necessary investments to start or expand their productive capacity.

There are also introductory courses on the subject of consumer protection; and advanced, for example, some that detail the approach that the Consumer Defense Code gives to issues such as misleading advertising and abusive practices.

The platform also has a course aimed at users of health plans. It presents characteristics, specificities and legislation of this sector, which includes, in addition to contextualization, regulation and rights within the scope of health plans.

The courses have workloads between 20 and 60 class hours. According to the Ministry of Justice, ENDC registered 55,498 enrollments last year and five new distance courses were created in 2021.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

