Investors who participated in these commitments included a prominent pension fund, family offices, commercial institutions, private equity funds and specialized asset management companies coming from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Oscar Wallgren, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Investment Affairs for Brazil at Mubadala Capital, said: “The completion of our second major investment fund in Brazil is the culmination of a ten-year track record of operating and investing in Brazil, during which our team has gained impressive experience in evaluating and executing complex investments against a backdrop of “Conditions are not always favorable within the macroeconomic landscape.”

The second private opportunities fund in Brazil will continue its strategy based mainly on investing and acquiring controlling ownership stakes in mature companies that face challenges or crises but hold promising potential, according to a Mubadala statement.

This strategy allows the Fund to acquire these companies at attractive prices from the beginning, providing it with a margin of safety upon closing the deal by reducing the Fund’s vulnerability to economic changes in Brazil, including the depreciation of the currency, while at the same time preserving opportunities to benefit positively from economic growth.

The fund searches for opportunities that allow achieving positive value immediately after changing the company’s ownership, which usually leads to eliminating any complications and paving the way for achieving strong, risk-balanced returns for investors, according to what the company said.

It is noteworthy that Mubadala Capital, based in Abu Dhabi, is the first sovereign investment fund to manage assets on behalf of other investment institutions. The company manages assets and investments with a total value estimated at approximately $20 billion through its own projects, in addition to investments it manages on behalf of other investment institutions, in various fields including private equity, solutions, emerging investments, and investment in Brazil.