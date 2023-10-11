Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially announced the new, more compact models of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, which will be launched in November in the United States at select retailers and on the official PlayStation Direct website. The global launch will take place in the following months. In Japan, a specific release date has been set: November 10th. These new versions of PlayStation 5 feature a 30% reduction in volume compared to previous models, and are also 18% lighter for the standard model and 24% lighter for the Digital Edition. The consoles come with four separate cover panels: the top is glossy, while the bottom is matte. Furthermore, the internal storage capacity has been increased up to one terabyte, compared to the current 800. Once stocks of previous PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition models have run out, only the new models will be available to purchase.

An interesting novelty concerns the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, which allows buyers to mount an Ultra HD Blu-ray player that can be purchased separately, for those who wish to later add the possibility of using physical discs. Both models include a horizontal stand in the box, but for those who prefer the vertical arrangement, a new vertical stand compatible with all PlayStation 5 models will be available, sold separately. Here are the official prices: