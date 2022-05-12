“Spider-Man: no way home”, “euphoria”, “batman” Y “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, are the titles that lead the nominations for the MTV Movie & TV Awards of this year. The ceremony seeks to reward the best of movies and series based on the votes that fans will make through their official website.
The gala will be held next sunday june 5th and will be broadcast from Los Angeles, United States. Below is the full list of all the nominees.
YOU CAN SEE: “42 days in the dark”: know the story that inspired the new Netflix series
MTV Movie Awards 2022: complete list of nominees
Notably, all nominations are divided into two broad categories: scripted and unscripted.
Scripted Categories
Best film
- “dune”
- “Scream”
- “Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings”
- “Spider-Man: no way home”
- “The Adam project”
- “TheBatman”
best series
- “Euphoria”
- “Inventing Anna”
- “Loki”
- “Squid game”
- “Ted Lassos”
- “Yellowstone”
Best Performance in a Motion Picture
- Lady Gaga: “House of Gucci”
- Robert Pattinson: “The Batman”
- Sandra Bullock: “The Lost City”
- Timothée Chalamet: “Dune”
- Tom Holland: “Spider-Man: no way home”
Best Performance in a Series
- Amanda Seyfried: “The Dropout”
- Kelly Reilly: “Yellowstone”
- Lily James: “Pam & Tommy”
- Sydney Sweeney: “Euphoria”
- Zendaya: “Euphoria”
best hero
- Daniel Craig: “No time to die”
- Oscar Isaac: “Moon Knight”
- Scarlett Johansson: “Black Widow”
- Simu Liu: “Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings”
- Tom Holland: “Spider-Man: no way home”
best villain
- Colin Farrell: “The Batman”
- Daniel Radcliffe: “The Lost City”
- James Jude Courtney: “Halloween kills”
- Victoria Pedretti: “You”
- Willem Dafoe: “Spider-Man: no way home”
best kiss
- Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike: “Euphoria”
- Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount: “Emily in Paris”
- Poopies & the snake: “Jackass forever”
- Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz: “The Batman”
- Tom Holland & Zendaya: “Spider-Man: no way home”
Best Comedy Performance
- Brett Goldstein: “Ted Lasso”
- John Cena: “Peacemaker”
- Johnny Knoxville: “Jackass Forever”
- Megan Stalter: “Hacks”
- Ryan Reynolds: “Free guy”
breakout performance
- Alana Haim: “Licorice pizza”
- Ariana DeBose: “West side story”
- Hannah Einbinder: “Hacks”
- Jung Ho-yeon: “Squid Game”
- Sophia DiMartino: “Loki”
best fight
- Black Widow vs. Widows: “Black Widow”
- Cassie vs. Maddy: “Euphoria”
- Guy vs. Dude: “Free guy”
- The bus fight from “Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings”
- Battle of the Spider-Men: “Spider-Man: no way home”
Best Scared Performance
- Jenna Ortega: “Scream”
- Kyle Richards: “Halloween kills”
- Mia Goth: “X”
- Millicent Simmonds: “A quiet place Part II”
- Sadie Sink: Fear Street: “Part two 1978″
Best team
- Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia DiMartino, Owen Wilson
- “Only murders in the building”: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
- Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
- The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
- “The Lost City”: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
best hook-up
- “Euphoria”
- “Never have i ever”
- “Pam & Tommy”
- “Sex/Life”
- “Sex lives of college girls”
Best song
- “Here I am (Singing my way home)” Jennifer Hudson / “Respect”
- “Just look up” Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / “Don’t look up”
- “Little star” Dominic Fike / “Euphoria”
- “On my way” Jennifer Lopez / “Marry me”
- “We don’t talk about Bruno” Cast of Encanto / “Encanto”
YOU CAN SEE: Netflix and the series that caused its failure: know the story that marked a hard fall
Unhyphenated Categories
Best Documentary Reality Series
- “Jersey Shore: family vacation”
- “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta”
- Selling sunset
- “Summer-house”
- “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
Best Competition Series
- “American Idol”
- “Dancing with the stars”
- “RuPaul’s drag race”
- “The challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”
- “The masked singer”
best lifestyle series
- “Bar rescue”
- “Dr. Pimple Poppers”
- “Making it”
- “Selena + Chef”
- “queer eyes”
Best New Unscripted Series
- Hart to Heart
- Teen Mom: Family Reunion
- The D’Amelio Show
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
- Queen of the Universe
Best reality star
- Chris “CT” Tamburello: The Challenge
- Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset
- Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House
- Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- Willow Pill: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
Best Romance Reality
- Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt: Bachelor in Paradise
- Loren & Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
- Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark: The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
- Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix: Vanderpump Rules
- Yandy & Mendeecees: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
best talk show
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
best presenter
- Charlamagne Tha God: Tha God’s Honest Truth
- Gordon Ramsay: MasterChef
- Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness
- RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Network breakout star
- Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok
- Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram
- Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter
- Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok
- Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram
best fight
- Bosch vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – salad fight: The Real Housewives of Potomac
- Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset
- Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House
- Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Best Reality Comeback
- Bethenny Frankel: The Big Shot with Bethenny
- Kylie Sonique Love: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
- Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
- Sher: Ex on the Beach
- Tami Roman: The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
Best Music Documentary
- Janet Jackson
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
- Oasis Knebworth 1996
- Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
- The Beatles: Get Back
#MTV #Movie #Awards #discover #complete #list #nominees #categories
Leave a Reply