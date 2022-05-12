“Spider-Man: no way home”, “euphoria”, “batman” Y “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, are the titles that lead the nominations for the MTV Movie & TV Awards of this year. The ceremony seeks to reward the best of movies and series based on the votes that fans will make through their official website.

The gala will be held next sunday june 5th and will be broadcast from Los Angeles, United States. Below is the full list of all the nominees.

YOU CAN SEE: “42 days in the dark”: know the story that inspired the new Netflix series

The MTV Movie and TV Awards will be held on one day only, June 5. Photo: MTV

MTV Movie Awards 2022: complete list of nominees

Notably, all nominations are divided into two broad categories: scripted and unscripted.

Scripted Categories

Best film

“dune”

“Scream”

“Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings”

“Spider-Man: no way home”

“The Adam project”

“TheBatman”

best series

“Euphoria”

“Inventing Anna”

“Loki”

“Squid game”

“Ted Lassos”

“Yellowstone”

Best Performance in a Motion Picture

Lady Gaga: “House of Gucci”

Robert Pattinson: “The Batman”

Sandra Bullock: “The Lost City”

Timothée Chalamet: “Dune”

Tom Holland: “Spider-Man: no way home”

Best Performance in a Series

Amanda Seyfried: “The Dropout”

Kelly Reilly: “Yellowstone”

Lily James: “Pam & Tommy”

Sydney Sweeney: “Euphoria”

Zendaya: “Euphoria”

best hero

Daniel Craig: “No time to die”

Oscar Isaac: “Moon Knight”

Scarlett Johansson: “Black Widow”

Simu Liu: “Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings”

Tom Holland: “Spider-Man: no way home”

best villain

Colin Farrell: “The Batman”

Daniel Radcliffe: “The Lost City”

James Jude Courtney: “Halloween kills”

Victoria Pedretti: “You”

Willem Dafoe: “Spider-Man: no way home”

best kiss

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike: “Euphoria”

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount: “Emily in Paris”

Poopies & the snake: “Jackass forever”

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz: “The Batman”

Tom Holland & Zendaya: “Spider-Man: no way home”

Best Comedy Performance

Brett Goldstein: “Ted Lasso”

John Cena: “Peacemaker”

Johnny Knoxville: “Jackass Forever”

Megan Stalter: “Hacks”

Ryan Reynolds: “Free guy”

breakout performance

Alana Haim: “Licorice pizza”

Ariana DeBose: “West side story”

Hannah Einbinder: “Hacks”

Jung Ho-yeon: “Squid Game”

Sophia DiMartino: “Loki”

best fight

Black Widow vs. Widows: “Black Widow”

Cassie vs. Maddy: “Euphoria”

Guy vs. Dude: “Free guy”

The bus fight from “Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings”

Battle of the Spider-Men: “Spider-Man: no way home”

Best Scared Performance

Jenna Ortega: “Scream”

Kyle Richards: “Halloween kills”

Mia Goth: “X”

Millicent Simmonds: “A quiet place Part II”

Sadie Sink: Fear Street: “Part two 1978″

Best team

Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia DiMartino, Owen Wilson

“Only murders in the building”: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

“The Lost City”: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

best hook-up

“Euphoria”

“Never have i ever”

“Pam & Tommy”

“Sex/Life”

“Sex lives of college girls”

Best song

“Here I am (Singing my way home)” Jennifer Hudson / “Respect”

“Just look up” Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / “Don’t look up”

“Little star” Dominic Fike / “Euphoria”

“On my way” Jennifer Lopez / “Marry me”

“We don’t talk about Bruno” Cast of Encanto / “Encanto”

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix and the series that caused its failure: know the story that marked a hard fall

Unhyphenated Categories

Best Documentary Reality Series

“Jersey Shore: family vacation”

“Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta”

Selling sunset

“Summer-house”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Best Competition Series

“American Idol”

“Dancing with the stars”

“RuPaul’s drag race”

“The challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”

“The masked singer”

best lifestyle series

“Bar rescue”

“Dr. Pimple Poppers”

“Making it”

“Selena + Chef”

“queer eyes”

Best New Unscripted Series

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D’Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

Best reality star

Chris “CT” Tamburello: The Challenge

Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House

Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

Best Romance Reality

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt: Bachelor in Paradise

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark: The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix: Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

best talk show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

best presenter

Charlamagne Tha God: Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay: MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness

RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Network breakout star

Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram

best fight

Bosch vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – salad fight: The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Best Reality Comeback

Bethenny Frankel: The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

Sher: Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman: The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

Best Music Documentary