Makki gave his art unlimited devotion, and his works gave him unprecedented fame, love and acceptance, from Oran, Algeria, where he was born, to Hollywood East in Egypt, where he became one of the stars of the first row.

A distinguished artistic activity that Makki started in 2001 after graduating from the Film Institute, but he had to wait 7 consecutive years to get his first solo championship, specifically in 2008 through the gate of the movie “H Dabour”.

With an unusual duet with artist Donia Samir Ghanem, they presented a series of successful works between cinema and television, leaving an imprint in the films “Tir Enta”, “No Retreat, No Surrender” and the series “The Great Away” through its previous parts.

He gained his fame with the character “H Dabour”, which he presented in more than one work before being separated with a movie that achieved great success, then he was exposed to a health problem that was absent from the artistic community in 2016. Oh, but the ice of fear melted with the first scenes of the artist Rahma Ahmed in the role of “Marbouha”.

And between a successful director in the movie “The Seventh Sense” and a distinguished rap singer to a lover of pigeon breeding and his main role in the series “The Choice 2”, during the past year, his colleagues in “The Big Awe” talked about different situations in which the common element was the humanity that was his reward to become The fastest “Comedy Delivery” in Ramadan.

Makki mix

Although the distinguished artist Hisham Ismail is one of the main meals at the “Al-Kabeer Aoy” table, as Ayman’s assistant with the distinctive “Fazza” character, he has kept Lamki a lot over his six seasons.

The artist Hisham Ismail told “Sky News Arabia” that Makki is an artist who loves the actor who stands in front of him in any work, and even makes him love his role and make him feel that he is the hero, because he is basically a “smart” film director and has a vision, and loves success for everyone and teamwork.

But the most important thing that distinguishes Makki – according to Hisham – is that he is an artist who loves innovation, and then he pushes all the team accompanying him to work to bring out the best that he has, simply because his work follows the approach of the new comedy, and thus succeeds greatly.

And about the series “Al Kabeer Away”, Hisham Ismail believes that it is an experience that allowed him and the artist Mohamed Salam to shorten years of their acting career, and achieved quick and deserved fame for them, because they were coming from a world for which they were very famous, which is the world of theater through the play “Coffee Plain”, Then the cinematic debut with artist Ahmed Makki in one of the most important films of Egyptian cinema, “Tair Enta”.

He concluded his speech by saying: “Praise be to God for working with Makki, because he allowed us to achieve great, real and beautiful fame, and he succeeded between us and we succeeded in him.”

I will not do it justice

Into the hearts of millions behind the screens, the twenty-year-old artist, Rahma Ahmed, crept into the character of “Morbouha”, the wife of “Al-Kabeer Aoy”, at work. He brought them together within the events of the series to the last episode.

Before the end of the Ramadan series, “Rahma” found herself forced to talk about her relationship with Makki, who charted a new path for her in her artistic career. through his accounts.

In one of her statements about that launch, she summarized Makki’s dealings with her and her colleagues in words that seemed to be true between an artist who gives space for a young woman at the beginning of her career to say what she wants, as this does not happen with any artist on the art scene.

Rahma Ahmed’s testimony indicated that Makki had “fullness and artistic success” that sufficed him and more until he translated that on the ground by letting a small artist say what he wanted, to finish her words: “No matter what I talk about, I will not fulfill his artistic or human right.”

From spectator to actor

Mustafa Ghareeb is one of the young faces that Makki gave him not a little space in “The Big Oy.” This did not disappoint the confidence in return, but a special message he addressed to Makki carried a lot of gratitude, as he said through his account on “Instagram”, that after he was one of the The audience of this artist has become one of the heroes of the work in its sixth season.

The rising Egyptian artist, Mostafa Gharib, presented the character of the child “Atra”, the son of “Al-Kabeer”, the hero of the work, as part of the events of the Ramadan comedy series “Al-Kabeer Awi”.

And “Gharib” is one of the latest faces that the series “Al-Kabeer Aoy” unveiled its creativity, as it used to over the past six Ramadan seasons, as it was considered that he owed him and director Ahmed Al-Jundi “a lot,” specifically next to the human interaction that made him feel as if he in the midst of his family.