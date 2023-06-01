The fight started after a petista said that Caiado was “unfortunate” when he generalized that the MST is a “criminal organization”

The CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers) registered this Wednesday (May 31, 2023) another argument during the session. This time, the discussion was between the PT deputy Paulo (AL) and the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil) – invited to speak at the commission. The fight started after the congressman said that Caiado was “unhappy” when he generalized that the MST is a “criminal organization”in addition to insinuating that the government has links with Alexandre Negrão, founder of the pharmaceutical company Medley and indicted at the CPI on Drug Trafficking, held in 2000. Caiado countered and asked for respect, in addition to having told the deputy to shut up several times.

Watch (3min12s):

Read more about the MST CPI: