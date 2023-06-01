Monterey.- Artificial intelligence has positioned itself as a key technology for the survival of companies, especially after large technology companies such as Microsoft, Google and even several Chinese companies got involved in a race to develop the generative AI model that replicates the OpenAI ChatGPT success.

The adoption of this technology is also taking place in Latin America; however, it is happening differently between each country in the region.

According to a HelloSafe study, cited by Business Insider, the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of artificial intelligence in Latin American companies, with Mexico being the fifth country with the highest adoption rate; behind Colombia, Peru, Argentina and Brazil.

In the country, 40 percent of the companies increased their use of this technology in 2022; On the other hand, in Colombia they were 50 percent of the companies. Peru ranked second with 49 percent, followed by Argentina and Brazil tied with 41 percent. Chile registered an adoption of 39 percent.

Overall, the Latin American region saw a 43 percent increase in AI adoption during the pandemic, according to the AI ​​Adoption Index from IBM and Morning Consult, cited by the study.

The study adds that artificial intelligence is emerging as a stand-alone industry and is estimated to contribute approximately $16.52 trillion to the global economy by 2030. Furthermore, its adoption is projected to double economic growth rates by 2035.

In 2016, the global enterprise artificial intelligence market was estimated to be worth approximately $360 million. However, with the rate of growth and adoption of these technologies in the business environment, it is projected that the global revenues of this sector will exceed 31.2 billion by 2025.