DThe World Health Organization (WHO) fears a new spread of the infectious disease Mpox beyond the borders of the Democratic Republic of Congo. “We are concerned that there will be international transmission,” said WHO expert Rosamund Lewis on Friday in Geneva. A “rapid” increase in the number of cases has already been observed in the Congo, and there are now outbreaks in several countries in Asia.

The authorities in Kinshasa have already reported more than 13,000 suspected cases this year, more than twice as many as in previous years, said Lewis. More than 600 infected people have died. What is particularly worrying is that, for the first time, more women than men are infected in the areas affected by the epidemic.

Alarm already in November

The WHO sounded the alarm about the infection situation in Congo at the end of November and sent a group of experts to the Central African country.

Mpox is a viral disease that can be transmitted to humans from infected animals. The WHO renamed the disease, known for years as monkeypox, to prevent stigmatization just over a year ago.

Mpox viruses were originally widespread primarily in rodents in West and Central Africa. Transmission from person to person is also possible through close contact, for example during sex. Mpox infections are usually much milder than smallpox, which has been eradicated for around 40 years. However, severe courses and rarely deaths can also occur. The typical symptoms of the disease include fever and pustules on the skin.

Spread outside Africa

In May 2022, the disease began to spread outside of Africa, especially in Europe. Mostly men who have sex with men were affected. As with Corona, the WHO declared a health emergency of international concern, which ended in May 2023.







According to the WHO, more than 92,000 cases of infection have been registered in 117 countries worldwide since May 2022. Recently, the number of reported cases has increased again, from around 100 cases per month in June, July and August to now “more than 1,000 per month,” as Lewis said. Outbreaks occur primarily in Asia, especially in Japan, Vietnam, China and Indonesia. Cambodia also reported its first case this week.