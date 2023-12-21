Gerasimov called the main task of the Russian Armed Forces in 2023 to repel the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov summed up the activities of the Ministry of Defense in 2023 at a briefing on December 21. The main part of it, as expected, concerned the conduct of a special operation – the general announced the main tasks that Russian troops were solving in the Northern Military District zone.

Gerasimov called the main task achieved in 2023 the reflection of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The offensive of the Ukrainian army failed even taking into account assistance from the West and the “total mobilization of Ukrainian citizens” carried out by the country’s leadership, noted the Chief of the General Staff.

Since June 4, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, at the cost of heavy losses, have been able to “only make slight progress in the Zaporozhye direction,” unable to overcome the tactical defense zone of Russian troops, Gerasimov added.

Repelling the counter-offensive made it possible to preserve the land corridor to Crimea

According to the plan, the Ukrainian Armed Forces were going to blockade Melitopol by the end of the 15th day of the offensive, and then reach the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov, Mariupol and the border with Crimea in order to cut the land corridor to the peninsula.

Photo: Alexey Mayshev / RIA Novosti

For this purpose, a group of 50 battalions was concentrated, which later increased to 80, more than 230 tanks and over a thousand armored combat vehicles. The system of engineering barriers, defensive lines and positions thwarted the plans of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Gerasimov pointed out.

The General Staff announced Ukrainian losses since the start of the counteroffensive

According to the general, since the beginning of June, the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in all directions amounted to about 160 thousand people, more than three thousand combat vehicles, including 766 tanks, as well as 121 aircraft and 23 helicopters.

A little earlier in December, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced data on the total losses of Ukraine since the beginning of the Northern Military District – they amounted to at least 383 thousand military personnel.

Gerasimov also accused Kyiv of nuclear terrorism

Ukraine is not giving up attempts to commit acts of nuclear terrorism, the head of the General Staff said. He pointed to drone attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the city of Energodar, as well as thwarted attempts to undermine power lines at the Leningrad and Kalinin nuclear power plants, which he said were also carried out by Ukrainian saboteurs.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

He also pointed to regular shelling of populated areas in the Russian Federation and hits on civilian targets, including hospitals and schools. Prohibited cluster munitions are used, the transfer of which to Ukraine from the United States caused indignation even in the West, the general noted.

“Since the beginning of the special operation, thousands of violations of international humanitarian law have been recorded,” Gerasimov added.