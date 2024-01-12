Service at Vila Nova Cachoeirinha Maternity Hospital has been unavailable since December; body cites law that ensures legal procedure

O MPF (Federal Public Ministry) demanded on Thursday (11 January 2024) clarifications from the City of São Paulo regarding the suspension of legal abortion care services at the Vila Nova Cachoeirinha Maternity Hospital, in the north zone of the capital. The health unit and the Municipal Health Department have 10 working days to send responses.

According to the agency, the letter issued seeks to verify compliance with the law 12,845 of 2013, which ensures legal abortion for victims of sexual violence. The health unit is a reference in carrying out the procedure, he informed. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 161 kB).

In a note, the MPF says that the suspension of procedures at the hospital has caused inconvenience to women who fall within the legally authorized cases for abortion. Brazilian legislation authorizes abortion in cases of pregnancy due to rape, fetal anencephaly or risk to the pregnant woman's life, typified in article 128 of the Penal Code.

Prosecutors want to know the reasons that led the city hall to suspend the service and keep it unavailable in the unit since December 2023. It states that “Brazilian legislation does not set any time limit for fetal development so that pregnant women who have the right to abortion seek health services and receive care.”

The MPF also requested information from 4 other hospitals in the capital of São Paulo about the performance of legal abortions. It seeks to identify whether health units in Tatuapé, Campo Limpo, Jardim Sarah and Tide Setúbal comply with the law that guarantees legal abortion, regardless of gestational age. The deadline is also 10 working days.