Egan Bernal pedals his bicycle.
The rider was confirmed in the national team for the competition.
The National Route Selector, Carlos Mario Jaramillodefined the list of six cyclists who will make up the Colombia selection which will take place from February 6 to 11 in the Tour Colombia 2.1 2024, an event that returns to the UCI international calendar this season.
The national team will be led by Egan Bernalchampion of the Tour de France in 2019 and the Giro d'Italia in 2021, who will be accompanied by his teammate in the INEOS Grenadiers Brandon Rivera.
Likewise, the runners will be making up the National Team. Jonathan Restrepo and German Darío Gómezwho for this season joined the lineup of Team Polti Kometa of Italy.
Finally, the group will complete it Jesus David Penawho races for Australian team Team Jayco AlUla, and Juan Diego Albacyclist of the Movistar Best PC registry in Ecuador.
The six runners will be competing in the Boyacá National Road Championships, representing their respective teams and on February 2 they will join the Colombian National Team concentration in the municipality of Paipa.
PABLO ROMERO
Sports
With information from Fedeciclismo
