Considering that the crime has been proven, an opinion sent this Tuesday defends the review of the sentence that acquitted the farmer

The MPF (Federal Public Ministry) sent this Tuesday (April 18, 2023) an opinion to the TRF-6 (Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region) that defends the condemnation of the farmer accused of keeping 3 workers, from the Atrás da Serra e Pé Farm da Serra, located in Buritis (MG), in conditions analogous to slavery.

The demonstration calls for the sentence that acquitted the accused to be reviewed. The decision at the 1st instance considered that there was only non-compliance with the legislation regarding working conditions. According to the sentence, the police authority that investigated the case would not have seen a relevant restriction on the workers’ freedom, nor economic dependence.

In the opinion of the MPF, the regional attorney of the Republic Mirian Moreira Lima affirms that the crime was proved by inspection of the Ministry of Labor and Employment and by the testimony of the workers.

“[Ficou evidente] the free and conscious will of the accused to subject the workers of his coal plant to degrading working conditions, especially related to the failure to provide adequate housing, food and health, as well as to non-compliance with work safety standards”says the document.

According to the MPF, the workers’ accommodation was made up of canvas tents and there were no beds. Employees slept on tree trunks covered with foam on the ground.

There was also no electricity or adequate storage for food, which was exposed to contamination.

The MPF also reports that workers were forced to relieve themselves in an open area because there were no sanitary facilities or potable water for consumption and food preparation.

“Without any financial resources to move from the region, and without any means of transport in a remote region, isolated in the middle of the bush, their freedom of movement was curtailed, including, according to a witness report in the sense. The adjustments to their salaries only came after the arrival of the MTE inspection, accompanied by the police”says the Public Ministry.