On Tuesday, Egypt and Greece agreed to send 5,000 Egyptian seasonal workers to help meet the growing needs of the Greek agricultural sector under a pilot programme.

– The Greek Foreign Ministry said that the agreement may be a “guiding” criterion for future agreements signed by Greece and the European Union with foreign countries to combat illegal immigration.

A mark of quality and many benefits

For his part, the head of the Egyptian Agricultural Syndicate, Dr. El-Sayed Khalifa, said in statements to “Economy Sky News Arabia” that Greece’s use of Egyptian agricultural labor comes as a culmination of the programs implemented by Egypt to raise the level of the Egyptian agricultural worker as well as the Egyptian agricultural engineer and train them on the latest modern agricultural methods in the world. .

He added that the Egyptian authorities worked on implementing agricultural training and programs in different languages ​​to make the Egyptian agricultural worker able to meet the requirements of different countries, especially European ones, and then be able to adapt, provide the necessary and prove his competence, which makes the demand for him increased, which benefits the Egyptian economy.

While a member of the Manpower Committee in the Egyptian Parliament, Ahmed Mehani, said in statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy” that Greece’s use of Egyptian agricultural labor is a very great indication of the skill of the Egyptian worker in various fields.

He added that Egypt has very skilled manpower in various agricultural, industrial and real estate fields, and the Egyptian worker always performs his work perfectly, especially abroad because he considers that his alienation has a price and he must achieve the maximum gains from it, and then when providing the appropriate environment for him, he presents his best and appears. His great superiority among the various workforces in the world.

He explained that the Egyptian worker over time has proven his competence, whether in Arab or European countries, and that Greece will soon double the number of Egyptian agricultural workers that it will hire due to the diligence, efficiency and activity that it will find in them.

And he stressed that despite the current global conditions, economic crises, and the war factor that made the countries of the world expel any foreign labor, there is still a demand for Egyptian labor due to its quality, and statistics say that Egyptian labor abroad is estimated at millions, and this continues all the time despite global conditions.

He pointed out that exporting the Egyptian worker abroad has many benefits, including improving his standard of living and that of his family, and reducing the burden of unemployment from the country’s economy, in addition to being a source of income in foreign currency for the country, and therefore the Egyptian state works through its various institutions as well as in coordination with private companies to facilitate procedures Recruiting workers abroad and preserving their rights.

It should be noted that last February, in coordination with the Ministry of Social Solidarity in Egypt, the establishment of the “Association of Businessmen Owners and Managers of Egyptian Employment Companies” was announced as a unified entity that includes more than 600 companies to recruit workers abroad, which explains the huge size of this market.

Million statistics

The official spokesman for the Ministry of Manpower in Egypt, Abd al-Wahhab Khedr, told “Economy Sky News Arabia” that the Ministry of Manpower sponsors Egyptian workers abroad through 9 labor representation offices affiliated to it in Egypt’s embassies in 8 Arab and foreign countries, which are the most in terms of the number of Egyptian workers. , including two offices in Saudi Arabia.

He pointed out that the countries that have the largest number of Egyptian workers are, respectively (Saudi Arabia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, Lebanon, and Italy).

He explained that the Ministry of Labor Forces was keen to provide intensive training doses for candidates for jobs in labor representation offices abroad, as well as reservists before traveling to work in Egyptian embassies in countries where labor representation offices are located, to qualify them to carry out their future work tasks in an optimal manner.

He emphasized that labor representation offices were able, during the current year 2022, to recover more than 326 million pounds in financial dues for Egyptians working abroad as a result of settling disputes, one-time compensation, or guarantees and pensions.

He revealed that the number of Egyptian workers in Arab and foreign countries in which there are labor representation offices, according to recent statistics, is approximately 4 million and 48 thousand Egyptian workers working in several sectors, including (industrial, commercial, health, educational, construction and building, services, agriculture and fishing). Their transfers over the past year amounted to about $32 billion.

It should be noted that, according to what was monitored by the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website, the former Minister of Immigration and Egyptians Abroad Affairs stated last January that the number of Egyptians working in various countries of the world, including those that do not have labor representation offices, is about 14 million, and that the authorities The Egyptian communicates with them through various means.

A spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Manpower said in his statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy” that the ministry is taking a number of measures these days to protect Egyptian workers abroad, communicate with them and educate them about their rights and duties, among those efforts is cooperation with social partners and international organizations concerned with implementing a media plan To raise awareness of the dangers of illegal immigration.

A few days ago, during a meeting with representatives of the General Division for Recruitment of Employment Abroad in the Federation of Chambers of Commerce, the Egyptian Minister of Manpower, Hassan Shehata, directed the formation of a committee to determine the procedures and conditions for recruiting Egyptian labor abroad, especially to work in Saudi Arabia during the Hajj and Umrah seasons, and to determine the formula for concluded contracts and wages for workers. Egyptians, their duties and rights inside, as well as organizing the processes of recruiting permanent Egyptian workers abroad, in accordance with the procedures and conditions set by the law.

Last September, the Minister of Manpower approved the vocational training plan for the fiscal year 2022-2023, to train young people and prepare them for the internal and external labor market.