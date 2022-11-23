Andreas Seidl reflects on McLaren’s 2022, one of the most complex seasons for the Woking team under the direction of Zak Brown. The team had to face the regulatory change together with the problems with the braking system which compromised the results in the very first part of the championship. From then on, however, the team led by the German manager was able to find himself, demonstrating great ability to react and capitalizing on every single opportunity to the fullest. McLaren was thus able to contend for fourth place in the World Championship at Alpine until the very end, despite an overall superiority of the Anglo-French car.

“Closing the season in fifth place it’s where we deserve to be and I think it’s also a fair reflection of where we’ve been all year.” comments Seidl. “We’ve always had the awareness that Alpine had done a better job than us for this year. I can only congratulate them for the work they have done, as well as Esteban and Fernando of course”. McLaren can also rejoice at the podium grabbed by Lando Norris at Imola, which follows the one already celebrated in 2021 at the banks of the Santerno: “Looking only at the results, it’s positive that we were the only team able to finish on the podium other than Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes and the consequence of this was that Lando managed to finish in seventh place in the championship, which means first among the riders outside the top teams. This demonstrates once again that Lando has had an incredible season, even though there were no exploits due to the car this year.”

Subsequently asked about a sentence that could sum up Woking’s 2022, the Team Principal replied as follows: “The better you start the season, the easier it gets.” The reference in the exclamation to the problems of the beginning of the year related to the brakes is evident, given that their resolution has subtracted human and economic resources from the development of the MCL36: “There have been two big challenges for us this year. At the beginning of the season we had to deal with big problems, including brake problems and not being at the level of performance we wanted. The second big challenge was managing Ricciardo’s situation together with him. It was good to see how the team dealt with the difficult moments early on, focusing on getting out of them as quickly as possible and then continuing to develop the car throughout the year and getting back into the fight for fourth after we had started the season. championship practically at the bottom of the grid in Bahrain. Honestly, I also appreciated seeing how Daniel approached the most delicate moments, especially when we decided to go our separate ways at the end of the year. I think he’s proved to be a great character. The reason I love this sport is because in addition to money and technology, it remains a human and team sportwhere the pilot still plays a role. […] I am very happy that with Daniel we were able to finish the season in style and be in a position to laugh, have dinner and drink together which was very important to me. For me, this is another positive aspect of this season.”

“This season has openly demonstrated that there are still analyzes to be explored in the team,” continues Seidl, “which is good, because it will help us take the next step as a team, in parallel with completing the infrastructure upgrade next year. Overall, the team has moved in the right direction and that’s the most important thing. One thing in particular I would like to mention is the pit stops, which have been a challenging area for us over the last few years. It is a clear example of everyone working together on the project, from pit stop engineering to production to the team here at the track. We can undoubtedly compete with the best in the sport in this aspect and I think it is important to underline this, because it instills confidence in the team that it is not impossible to reach the level of the top teams”.

Archived 2022, the gaze turns directly to the next season. Even before focusing on the car, Seidl considers it a priority to strengthen the team in terms of procedures but above all of infrastructure, the real cornerstone around which the project to climb towards the top revolves: “For next year, as always, I would like to raise the bar for our team. We still have important deficits for the development of the next carespecially on the infrastructure side. The wind tunnel and the simulator are far from finished and they will only be in mid-2023 and the same goes for many other infrastructure investments, particularly in the production sector. This means that the teams that finished the championship ahead of us, along with teams that are currently behind us but use or possess a state of the art infrastructure, such as Sauber and Aston Martin for example, if they do a similar job to ours there is a real possibility that they will end up in front of us, because we still have limits. At the same time though we are racing people and will work as hard as we can to either find a shortcut through this rough terrain or do a better job staying up front, alongside Lando and Oscar. This will be the goal for next year. We are aware of all these delays that we have to fill and we are getting there. All of this keeps us going and keeps us focused to take these final steps, but of course with a realistic timeline.”

Among the objectives that FIA and Formula 1 had set themselves with the new regulations, was a reduction of the gap between Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes and their pursuers, a goal that was not achieved. However, the McLaren number one is convinced that the grid is destined to shrink in the medium-term: “From my point of view, the gap between the top teams and the others was the same as last season and this is no surprise when you are faced with new technical regulations in Formula 1. The teams that have the best infrastructure and have had unlimited finances in the past to build the best possible team with the best tools and methodologies, maybe they have even more reason to build something from a blank sheet and secure a bigger advantage by using everything they have at their disposal. For this reason it was no surprise to me what we saw this year. At the same time however, I am convinced that with the budget cap in place and with regulatory stability over time performances between teams will converge and the sport will get better and better. I’m absolutely convinced of that.”

Andreas Seidl did not want to anticipate much on the McLaren 2023, but from the words of the German manager it is understood that the MCL37 can follow the Red Bull approach: “There’s a trend right now as to where everyone is going. Over the season everyone looks to the best car and team to find a possible direction to follow, including ourselves. From what I expect, due to the growing technical maturity of the teams, we will go in that direction. I’m quite happy with the progress we’ve made as a team through development throughout the year and that probably brought us back into the fight with Alpine for fourth place in the Constructors’. Precisely in the fight for fourth place in the World Championship, the points that the team expected from Daniel Ricciardo were missing, but Seidl shielded his now ex-driver: “I’m far from entirely attributing the missed fourth place to the situation with Daniel. In the end, I am aware of my responsibility and that of the team for not collaborating with Daniel in the way we hoped, despite his indications ”.

Despite the declining championship placings compared to 2020 and 2021, the Team Principal goes beyond simple results and considers the team’s year to be positive: “When I look at the team and the season as a whole, for me the most important thing it’s about taking a step forward as a team, which is a big challenge because it involves a complex organization. We are moving in the right direction, for a whole series of reasons that concern both the factory team and the one on the track. At the same time weaknesses have emerged in the team and in the car which we now need to reinforce, which assures us that we will make further progress. This is why I say that our season has been positive. At headquarters, on the other hand, we have taken steps forward, proceeding during the year with the works on the infrastructure. After all the delay accumulated during the Covid, during the which we lost about 18 months, next year we will be able to complete the project. It was a very important year also with regard to financial regulations and the budget cap, trying to understand if there could be further synergies or efficiencies to unlock new funds to invest in performance. This is why for example we launched some initiatives months ago in terms of hiring new engineers. We work as a team and when issues arose at the start of the season we had to deal with them by running several projects in parallel including troubleshooting the brakes, developing this car and setting up the next one and we were quite limited in terms of resources. This is why I say it has been a successful season, because we have made great strides in reinforcing our foundations for next year”.