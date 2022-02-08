Botafogo resumed the leadership of the Campeonato Carioca by beating Nova Iguaçu by 2-0 this Monday (7th), at the Nilton Santos stadium, in Rio de Janeiro. Striker Matheus Nascimento, 17 years old and a great promise of the alvinegra base, was decisive, scoring two goals, one of them with lyrics.

CLASSES, CREATE! 〽️ With two GOALS by Matheus Nascimento, Botafogo wins Nova Iguaçu and takes back the leadership of the State Championship. ⚽️ #VamosBOTAFOGO #BaseForteBFR pic.twitter.com/244nOQpCi1 — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) February 8, 2022

Glorioso went to the same ten points as Vasco, ahead of the rival in goal difference (six to five). A Clockwork Orange, with one point, is at the bottom of the competition after four rounds.

The first 45 minutes were uninspiring, with Nova Iguaçu dominating the action. There were 59% possession of the ball and more than twice as many passes exchanged in comparison with Botafogo, who finished less times (four to seven) and suffered more tackles (ten to eight). The striker Luã Lucio, from Laranja Mecânica, was the most used player and scared the goal of Gatito Fernández.

The visitors started the second stage better, but it was Botafogo who scored. In the 17th minute, defender Jonathan Silva found Matheus Nascimento at the edge of the area. Shirt 90 faced the marking and hit hard to open the score. The 17-year-old shone again at 32, completing a low cross from lateral Daniel Borges on the right, scoring a great goal and confirming the result in favor of Alvinegro.

Botafogo’s next appointment will be the classic against Fluminense this Thursday (10), at 8 pm (Brasilia time), at Nilton Santos, with tricolor control. On the same day, at 3:30 pm, Nova Iguaçu welcomes Boavista in Laranjão, in Nova Iguaçu (RJ).

Earlier this Monday, Angra Audax visited Resende and won 1-0 at the Estádio do Trabalhador, in Resende (RJ). Striker Misael scored the goal for the team from Angra dos Reis (RJ), which rose to eighth place, with the same four points as the hosts, who appear ahead, in seventh, by the number of goals scored (three to two).

What matters is that the 3 points I got Chris Carvalho#AudaxDePrimeira pic.twitter.com/ig1I9k1iIJ — Angra Audax (@angra_audax) February 7, 2022

Audax returns to the field this Thursday, at 7 pm, against Flamengo, at the Raulino de Oliveira stadium, in Volta Redonda (RJ). Resende will only play on Saturday (12), at 3:30 pm, against Bangu, in Moça Bonita, in Rio de Janeiro.

