The European Union took the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry that Moscow considers its further diplomatic presence in the West senseless, as Russia’s intention to reduce its diplomatic staff in Western countries. This is evidenced by the comment that the official representative of the European Commission, Peter Stano, gave to Izvestia on October 19 in connection with the statements of the head of the Russian ministry, Sergei Lavrov.

“We take note of Russia’s decision to reduce its diplomatic staff in Europe. Such a course of action would further exacerbate Russia’s international isolation,” Stano said.

On October 18, Lavrov, speaking at a meeting with university graduates – new employees of the ministry, said that “to maintain the same presence [РФ] in Western countries” “does not make sense.” He noted that now Moscow is reorienting its diplomatic activities.

The next day, Lavrov’s deputy Yevgeny Ivanov clarified that Russia had no plans to reduce or increase the staff of embassies. He explained that in a number of European countries there are no longer any personnel of Russian embassies, except for ambassadors, “therefore, there is nowhere to reduce the number, if only to close it at all.”

On October 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is now increasingly interested in cooperation with Central Asia. He stressed that the countries of the region, which do not have access to the ocean, are very interested in Russia. A day earlier, the Russian leader, during the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, pointed to the key role of Asia in the new multipolar world. He said that it is here that new centers of power are growing stronger, and the Asian countries themselves are becoming the locomotive of the world economy.